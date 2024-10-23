Popular London queer sex-positive party Joyride to make Dublin debut

Joyride, a popular London queer sex-positive party, is set to make its Dublin debut. Led by Irish and FLINTA (female, lesbian, intersex, non-binary, trans, and agender) creatives, the group’s unique blend of raves and events will heat up venues across the city this winter.

The first date to be aware of is November 21, when Joyride co-founders – Irish sex educator MJ Fox and Mancunian DJ Lydia Fikan (whose nan is from Tipperary!) – will host a fireside chat exploring sex parties, the kink scene, community building and sexual exploration. Taking place in Racket Space, the event will also feature stalls from local queer sellers, tattoos from Peat Eater and music from HONEYPOT co-founder and DJ Rhyzine.

The official launch party will happen one month later on December 21, when the group takes over The Grand Social. Confirmed artists for this unmissable night include Cáit b2b Síofra, Mercorn and Dark Mavis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rave – Play – Connect (@joyride.rave)

Joyride’s Dublin debut comes after the group has successfully hosted sell-out bi-weekly events in the English capital for nearly two years. Ireland will be its first international destination, with MJ Fox saying “It feels very symbolic and significant” to be travelling to her hometown.

“We’ve witnessed huge shifts in Irish attitudes towards sex and sexuality in the last few years—most clearly with marriage equality and the repealing of the 8th Amendment,” she continued. “There’s now an openness to different sexualities and facets of sexual exploration that would have felt very foreign even half a decade ago.

“At the same time, as these shifts have been happening, we’ve seen these unreal homegrown queer parties and DJs doing bits, and we thought, OK, Dublin, we see you. Let’s try this out.

“For the launch, we’ve assembled some of our most favoured queer DJs, artists, collaborators, and icons on the Dublin scene, and we literally cannot wait to see what we can build from this with the teams at The Racket Space and Grand Social,” MJ concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rave – Play – Connect (@joyride.rave)

Tickets for the Joyride Social on November 21 and launch party on December 21 are on sale now on Dice.