Concerns raised over far-right agitators planning to burn LGBTQ+ books from Irish libraries

As shown in posts shared on Facebook, some far-right agitators are planning to collect LGBTQ+ books from libraries across Ireland and burn them. The people involved appear to be the same who targeted libraries last year, harassing staff and threatening to destroy queer titles.

Last year, there were numerous reports of far-right groups attempting to enter libraries and bookstores across Ireland and have LGBTQ+ books removed from their catalogues. Workers at the targeted locations were subjected to intimidation, harassment and verbal abuse, while they were filmed without their consent.

One of the individuals involved in these far-right groups shared a post on Facebook on Tuesday, October 22, seemingly outlining plans to collect books from libraries all over the country and burn them. The post included a photo of a man wearing a green jumper with the words “Protect childhood”, facing a pile of books where several LGBTQ+ titles are visible.

Accompanying the picture was the following caption: “I am now collecting as many books as possible throughout Ireland if you want to help and get involved let me know. Let’s have a fire.”

When asked for a list of books in the comments, the author of the post gave titles such as This Book is Gay and What’s the T? by LGBTQ+ author Juno Dawson, Trans Teen Survival Guide, It’s Perfectly Normal and other popular queer books.

The post also featured the hashtag #SovereignVoyage, the same used by far-right agitators during last year’s incidents. As part of their so-called “Sovereign Voyage”, these individuals travelled across Ireland by boat and targeted a number of facilities on their way, opposing the availability of LGBTQ+ books.

On several occasions, they were met by groups of activists and locals who organised counter-protests to protect the building’s entrances and prevent them from getting inside.

While many times, the far-right agitators failed to enter the libraries thanks to the presence of counter-protesters who showed up in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, their actions still caused unwelcomed disruption. In one instance, the Cork City Library was forced to close due to “safety concerns” ahead of such a demonstration.

Commenting to GCN, Ireland Against Fascism, who first raised the alarm about the plans to burn books, described those behind this movement as some of the “loudest of the homophobic fascists in Ireland at the moment.” They added that the group is trying to push “revolting propaganda” in the country and has “made many videos stuffed with vile disinformation about LGBTQ+ people and drag”.