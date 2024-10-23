Watch: Bad Sisters drops Season 2 trailer featuring Fiona Shaw in new role

The official trailer for Bad Sisters Season 2 has finally dropped, giving fans a first look at Fiona Shaw in her latest role. The Irish lesbian actor joins the cast for the eight new episodes, due to premiere on Wednesday, November 13.

Like its predecessor, Season 2 follows the Garvey sisters, namely Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka, played by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. It takes place two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband John Paul aka ‘The Prick’, and while the women may have moved on, the resurfacing of past truths thrusts them back into the spotlight and into the centre of suspicions.

According to the trailer, Fiona Shaw’s character Angelica is one of those trying to uncover the sisters’ secrets, alongside the police. She can be seen peering through blinds and windows, and delivering lines like, “I know guilt when I see it,” and “You’s got blood on your hands!”

fiona shaw playing a “nosy church lady” according to sharon horgan in bad sisters season 2?? oh she’s going to crush this role 😭 pic.twitter.com/ABVzFVowAa — mich❀ | agatha era 🔮 (@cinemichh) September 19, 2024

Shaw is not the only addition to the Bad Sisters cast for Season 2. Joining her will be Northern Irish Sex Education star Thaddea Graham and Killing Eve’s Owen McDonnell, as well as Barry Ward, Yasmine Akram, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon and Justine Mitchell.

The new episodes will also see the return of Daryl McCormack as Matthew, Michael Smiley as Roger, and other cast members like Saise Quinn, Jonjo O’Neill and Peter Claffey.

Since debuting in 2022, Bad Sisters earned a BAFTA for Best Drama Series, with Anne-Marie Duff also winning Best Supporting Actress. The series has received a Peabody Award and landed four Emmy nominations, including the first acting nomination for Sharon Horgan, who is also the show’s creator. Bad Sisters has further been recognised by the WGA, Critics Choice Awards, Royal Television Society and Irish Film and Television Awards.

It’s no wonder everyone is “dying” for its return, and fans won’t have to wait much longer! The new season of Bad Sisters premieres on Apple TV+ with two episodes on November 13, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday until December 25.