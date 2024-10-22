15 thrilling TV shows with queer characters to binge this Halloween

With spooky season in full swing, it’s time to dust off your broomsticks and dive into all things queer and horror! What better way to get in the Halloween mood than watching some fabulously eerie TV shows with queer representation that promise chills and thrills. So grab your cosy blankets, turn down the lights and get ready for a hauntingly good time.

Agatha All Along

Kicking off our spooktacular list of TV shows to watch this Halloween is Marvel’s Agatha All Along! This delightful follow-up to WandaVision dives into Agatha’s world of magic and wit, featuring the fabulous Patti LuPone.

What We Do in the Shadows

This hilarious mockumentary about vampire roommates is a perfect blend of humour and horror featuring a diverse cast and plenty of queer charm.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

With a seamless mix of sci-fi and historical fiction, this spin-off of John Logan’s dark fantasy series will have you on the edge of your seat.

Mindhunter

Have we forgiven Netflix for cancelling this? Not even slightly. David Fincher’s psychological thriller explores the dark corners of criminal psychology. A chilling yet captivating watch for true crime fans.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Dive into gothic horror as Edgar Allan Poe’s tales intertwine with modern family curses. With rich visuals and spine-tingling twists, this is a must-watch.

Riverdale

We can all admit this show is a guilty pleasure. Spanning seven seasons, Riverdale embraces queer storylines amidst its wild plots. It’s the ideal watch for Halloween!

True Blood

Sexy, southern vampires in a small town? How much more fang-tastic can you get?! The outrageous drama serves up a delicious mix of Southern charm, bloodlust and intrigue. Halloween is the perfect time to revisit this show before the reboot!

Dead to Me

With a twisting tale of friendship, grief and dark secrets, this dark comedy is not one to miss. It follows Judy played by actress Linda Cardellini, navigating her identity while tangled in various complications.

Locke and Key

Follow the Locke siblings as they uncover enchanted keys and dark family secrets. This thrilling mix of mystery and magic is full of unexpected twists!

Haunting of Bly Manor

”Perfectly splendid” with intense suspense and emotional depth, this series follows Dani as she unravels dark secrets and encounters her past. Its beautiful mix of romance and horror will leave you both haunted and moved.

American Horror Story

How could we not add this to our list?! From covens to haunted houses to freak shows, this show served up all the elements to make you intrigued and infused. It’s one amusement ride that will have you coming back for more.

Ratched

If you love American Horror Story, dive into the mind of Nurse Ratched played by Sarah Paulson. The show also Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon. With its dark humour and intriguing storylines, Ratched has it all!

Stranger Things

Of course, we had to include this gem! With its ‘80s nostalgia and spine-tingling suspense, this series captures the essence of the unknown. With a new season just around the corner, Stranger Things is not to be missed.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

A modern twist on the classic tale of Sabrina Spellman, this show delves into themes of empowerment and identity amid witchcraft and high school. If you’re looking for a deliciously dark marathon, this is your ticket to a supernatural adventure.

Haunting of Hill House

And last but not least… Are we still recovering from the events of this show? Yes! The chilling themes of love and loss echo throughout, keeping you glued to the screen and checking for shadows long after the credits roll.

So there you have it—15 fabulous queer TV shows to indulge in this Halloween, offering a little something for everyone. We’d love to hear your thoughts!