A look inside the rainbow-filled Waterford Pride 2023 festival

As Pride celebrations continue across Ireland over the next couple of months, take a look inside the 12th annual Waterford Pride Festival which took place on August 18 to 20, 2023!

Every city has a unique way of showing up for, celebrating, and empowering its LGBTQ+ community. After months of preparations this past weekend, Waterford hosted their annual Pride celebrations with their own style and flare, with this year’s theme emphasising “supporting diversity, equality and pride”.

Various Pride-themed activities were scheduled throughout the weekend for the local queer community including a yoga class, 5K race, hike, swim and a two-hour ‘Steps Back Thru Time’ guided walking tour through the city.

Friday included a Born This Way dance workshop choreographed by Sinead Lyons. Everyone was invited to “come out and and unleash that inner god or goddess”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterford Pride (@waterfordprideofficial)

Partygoers looked forward to a street party, drag show, boat party, and a Prides Got Talent Show. Some adjustments had to be made to accommodate the weather, but despite the challenging conditions, everyone still had a fantastic time at the Boat Party on Friday.

On Saturday morning, August 20, LGBTQ+ yogis gathered indoors for a morning of stretching, movement, and mindfulness with Flora Chin.

While the weather forecast continued to look concerning for the Pride Parade in the afternoon, community groups gathered at the Waterford Distillery to march.

Organisers said: “We want you, your friends, family, acquaintances, schoolmates, dogs – EVERYBODY, to come along and help us paint the Quays rainbow. Dress how you want, the way you want. The more colourful, extravagant, and out there the better!”

Thankfully, the clouds cleared and all in all, it was a fantastic event.

Happy Waterford & Meath LGBTQ+ Prides this weekend! Amazing to see sheer number of Pride Festivals across Ireland this year – the number and scale has roughly doubled. Huge commitment from thousands of people to build Communities of Belonging #LGBTQ #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/uj9HqjRb1B — Dr Michael Barron (@MichaelNBarron) August 19, 2023

After the parade, Waterford Pride attendees were invited to a 1990s-themed after-party at Bank Lane.

Everyone enjoyed a six-piece Dublin group called Smash Hits! organising an evening of dance. The musicians performed hits from the Backstreet Boys, Mark McCabe, Peter Andre, Wheatus, MC Hammer, Dr Dre, House of Pain, Westlife, Take That, Spice Girls, Haddaway and Snap.

In a Facebook statement, Waterford Pride organisers said: “What a turn out we had this weekend. The support, the feedback and the vibes were out of this world. We had people travel the length and breath (sic) of the country to be with us. There is SOOO many people who came together to make our vision for the Parade come to life.”