Love Island fans go wild over show's new same-sex couple

On Wednesday, November 8, Love Island fan favourites Kyra Green and Megan Barton-Hanson became the franchise’s third-ever same-sex couple, and fans have been celebrating the new relationship all week.

After their previous appearances on Love Island, Megan (29) and Kyra (26) both came out as bisexual and have talked openly about their queer identities.

They were both cast in the new spin-off series, Love Island Games, an international all-stars edition which brings together former islanders for a new chance at love. During the series, contestants compete through team and couple challenges to win immunity so they can avoid being eliminated from the villa.

Fans tried not to get their hopes up when Megan and Kyra started flirting and chatting about their sexualities and previous relationships, and everyone sat in suspense during Kyra’s re-coupling speech.

While standing in front of the group gathered around the fire pit, Kyra said: “I want to couple up with this person because coming into the villa, I feel like right off the bat, I kinda had a genuine connection with them. It was just so easy to talk to them and just felt like something, I feel like I could see over time turning maybe into something.”

After a pause, she added, “So the person that I would like to couple up with is… Megan.”

After Kyra called out Megan’s name, fans gushed over the huge smile on Megan’s face, followed by their adorable hug. With the pair also sharing their first kiss, viewers expressed their excitement over the new couple on X.

i was screaming at the top of my lungs when kyra coupled up with megan 🤩 love to see having same sex couple in Love island!!! https://t.co/p37ByOKJAr — j • caroling (@LisaBelleLusi) November 7, 2023

The Kyra and Megan kiss scene at the start of the episode was EVERYTHING. Kyra adjusting Megan’s hair, the mutual intense staining, that long asf kiss and their giddy faces at the end? Bisexuals are SMILING! #LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/4MUFqu24pg — crystal (@lacoveys) November 8, 2023

kyra with megan LETS GOOOOOO #LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/hCKT9xxlyn — haley | lesbian schmidt | 🚗⚡️ (@halesinparis) November 7, 2023

Historically, Love Island has disproportionately emphasised heteronormative relationships. The reality show has only had two other same-sex pairings: Katie Salmon and Sophie Gradon, who appeared in the 2016 UK series, and Phoebe Thompson and Cassie Lansdell, who appeared in the 2019 Australia series.

At least one former Islander shared that her conversations about being bisexual were cut from the show. Similarly, in a Metro UK essay, Megan talked about the lack of LGBTQ+ representation and why she strives to be open about her sexuality.

Fans hope that Kyra and Megan’s pairing is the beginning of a new era of same-sex relationships on Love Island. Now, we wait to see if they can make it to the final and earn a chance to win $100,000!