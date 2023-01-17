Madonna announces dates for major 40th anniversary Celebration tour

Queer icon and Queen of Pop, Madonna, has officially announced her biggest tour with a video shared today, January 17, on her Instagram account. The Madonna Celebration Tour will celebrate 40 years of the artist’s music success with dates all around North America and Europe.

A renowned ally and activist for LGBTQ+ rights, Madonna boasts an impressive career spanning 40 years since her 1984 debut ‘Holiday’. Last year, the star became the first woman to chart in the US Billboard Top 10 every single decade since the 80s.

Following rumours and speculation, she has finally announced her new Celebration Tour, which will take her on an artistic journey through the decades that have built her success. The tour will start on July 15 in Vancouver and will then travel to 35 cities, ending in Amsterdam on December 1.

Although no Irish dates have been announced as of yet, Madonna will return to the UK for a performance at The O2 in London on October 14. Other shows in Europe are to take place in cities such as Barcelona, Stockholm, Milan and Paris.

The performer has also announced her supporting act for all dates of the tour, activist and Drag Race royalty Bob The Drag Queen.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for” commented the pop legend in a statement about the new tour.

The full Celebration Tour announcement ft. Madonna, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Jack Black & more 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ptihzKEdKI — 𝐌 (@QueenofPopMUSlC) January 17, 2023

Madonna dropped the news with a video in which she appears to play truth or dare at a table full of her famous friends, among whom are Lil Wayne, Diplo and Amy Schumer. The latter dares Madonna to do a world tour to play all her “greatest motherf***ing hits”.

Madonna then asks if she means all the greatest hits of her 40-year career, saying: “That’s a lot of songs, do you think people will come to that show?”

Madonna announcing a greatest hits tour that goes on sale in less than 3 hours without warning… pic.twitter.com/pbHit1VsDj — The Broadway Slasher 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sequins4thots) January 17, 2023

The answer to that question seems starkly clear after taking a quick look at social media, where fans are going absolutely crazy at the news. “Madonna announcing a tour for this year has made my year… thank you queen.” commented a Twitter user.

Madonna watching the girls and her gays fight to get tickets for her next tour pic.twitter.com/Ca4pq5JFEs — was MDNASPEARSS (@mediamdnaspears) January 5, 2023

“Madonna tour dates announcement kinda gagged the millennials.” said another, while others have already secured tickets to the North American dates. “Floor tickets DONE. I’m screaming!!! The excitement for a Madonna Tour never gets old!” said one of them.

These are the confirmed European dates:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Tickets for the European tour dates are due to go on sale this Friday on Madonna’s official website.