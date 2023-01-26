Man arrested in connection with the death of Cardiff drag queen

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a Cardiff drag queen, Darren Moore, whose body was found on Sunday, January 22.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted to establish the cause of death, and the suspect is being questioned in South Wales where he will be held under police custody.

#ARREST l Police investigating the death of Darren Moore in Cardiff city centre have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody and Mr Moore’s family have been updated. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Y64cVrey81 — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) January 25, 2023

39-year-old Darren Moore was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning wearing full drag attire including make-up, a dress, a blonde wig, and heels. Officers responded to a call later on Sunday, when a body was found near Windsor Place and Park Lane.

Dozens of community members attended a vigil organised in his honour in the city centre on Wednesday, January 25 where he was remembered. As a drag queen in Cardiff, Moore performed under the names CC Quinn and Crystal Couture.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer, Head of Operations at Cardiff and Vale BCU, issued the following statement: “We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.

“Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating, and protecting equality and diversity. Anyone who has concerns is asked to please contact South Wales Police in confidence.”

With the news of his death, reports have also emerged that as a teenager in 1999, Moore was convicted of the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy. He was sent to a young offenders’ institution for three years, and later convicted in 2011 when he was a children’s gymnastics and dance tutor for breaching an order that banned him from having contact with children.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people listed below.



