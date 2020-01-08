Man murdered and partially eaten by Grindr date in horrific case

Warning: Story contains graphic content. Kevin Bacon, a 25 year-old man from Michigan in the US, was murdered and partially eaten after meeting Mark Latunski for a Grindr date on Christmas Eve.

Court transcripts have revealed that Bacon’s family reported him missing on Christmas Day when he failed to show up to celebrations. His roommate informed the police that Bacon had arranged to meet Latunski the evening before after meeting him on the dating app.

Police went to Latunski’s home on December 28 and discovered a deceased Bacon hanging from his ankles with his throat cut and parts of his body removed. Latunski confessed that after Bacon visited his home, he stabbed him in the back and cut his throat. After Bacon died, Latunski said he then hung his victim from the rafters, removed his testicles and ate them.

It was stated that Latunski was known to the police. Months before Bacon was murdered, another Grindr date reported to authorities he had fled Latunski’s home after a chain and leather straps had been used to restrain him. Then again in November, a partially clothed man was found running through the neighbourhood screaming with blood on his face pursued by Latunski. Latunski said the man was wearing a leather kilt that belonged to him and he only wanted it back. Neither of the two men decided to press charges against Latunski, saying the activities were consensual and they had just gotten scared.

Since his initial confession of murder and cannibalism, Latunski has now pled not guilty to the charges of murder and mutilation and is expected to plead insanity.

Bacon’s grieving family have shared they have been overwhelmingly touched by the support they have received from the public. In a GoFundMe to raise money for Bacon’s funeral expenses, his sister shares, “My brother Kevin was taken suddenly from the people who loved him. Anything you donate is helpful.”

Speaking to a local news station, Bacon’s father shared, “He obviously got into something he wasn’t prepared for. We all make mistakes. It’s gut-wrenching to hear the details and we’re just beside ourselves.” He continued, “[Kevin] loved and cherished everyone he touched and he touched a lot of lives in the past during his short life.”