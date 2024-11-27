Man shot at popular LGBTQ+ bathhouse in Pittsburgh

A man is in critical condition after being shot inside Club Pittsburgh, an LGBTQ+ bathhouse in the US state of Pennsylvania. Local police say the incident occurred at around 2:15am on Friday, November 22.

The suspect, identified as William Samuels, was arrested at the scene and taken to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital for evaluation before being transferred to Allegheny County Jail. There, he was denied bail and charged with multiple offences, including attempted homicide and terroristic threats.

According to the criminal complaint, Samuels told police that he is homeless and because of the bad weather, had rented a room at the club with his girlfriend. He claimed to have heard her calling for help on the fourth floor of the building and grabbed his gun, which he snuck into the establishment under a heavy coat.

The 55-year-old then attempted to break into a room, before shooting the victim multiple times in the chest, torso and arms, and pointing the weapon at six other people. The gun was recovered from the scene, classified as a Ruger .380 pistol with an empty magazine and three spent .380 shell casings.

It is unclear if Samuels was intoxicated at the time, but he is described as having been in “medical distress”.

The victim was also brought to hospital, where he was intubated and underwent surgery, with police saying he will need more to survive.

Club Pittsburgh has been open in the city’s Strip District since 2001, serving as a private LGBTQ+ bathhouse. Its multi-level space includes an underwear and sex shop, a gym, a sauna, a darkroom and a rooftop deck.

In a now-private social media post, Club Pittsburgh responded to the incident saying its team “are deeply saddened” by the event.

“Our foremost priority has always been to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our community, and it is heartbreaking that an act of gun violence has disrupted this space,” the statement continued.

“We are actively cooperating with the investigation to better understand what transpired. In the meantime, we are committed to thoroughly reevaluating our safety, security, and admission protocols to ensure the well-being of everyone who enters our doors.

“Our thoughts are with the victim as they recover and we extend our sincerest gratitude to our patrons and the greater community for their continued support and understanding as we navigate this challenging time together. Please know we are dedicated to reinforcing Club Pittsburgh as a space where all feel safe and valued.”