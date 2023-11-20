Man2Man share vital information on STI testing in Ireland for European Testing Week

As part of the 2023 European Testing Week, which takes place from November 20 to 27, Man2Man has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the vital importance of HIV and STI testing in Ireland.

First launched in 2013, European Testing Week is a European-wide campaign aimed at increasing testing efforts and promoting awareness about the benefits of early diagnoses. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the campaign and organisations all over Europe are launching initiatives to participate and raise awareness.

Even with the advancements in HIV treatments and the availability of PrEP, the occurrences of sexually transmitted infections are on the rise. Testing is essential because many people are living with HIV while not being aware of their status.

Similarly, even if someone is not actively experiencing symptoms, they may have an STI. In 2022, 40% of all positive STI tests in Ireland were identified in people younger than 25 years old.

In Ireland, there are plenty of options for getting tested, and they are all easy and convenient. Tests can be done through a clinic, at a rapid testing site, or even at home through Ireland’s free at-home testing service.

Free home STI testing is available in every county across the Republic of Ireland. Anyone aged 17 and over can book a free test kit to be delivered to their home or any other valid postal address in Ireland.

The test comes with a step-by-step guide which includes video links and all of the apparatus needed to collect samples, and the home kit can test for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, HIV and syphilis, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

The tests can be posted back to the laboratory in a pre-paid provided envelope. Results are then delivered by phone or text message within 72 hours of the package arriving in the lab. The person tested will be directed to a public STI service for free assessment and treatment if necessary.

Man2Man wants everyone to know that free STI home testing kits are available to order at www.sh24.ie for anyone aged 17+ living in the Republic of Ireland. The service is intended for people who are not experiencing symptoms, and if someone suspects they may have an STI or needs urgent support, it is best to contact their local sexual health clinic or GP.

All week from November 20 through November 27, Man2Man.ie will be sharing daily social media content about valuable sexual health information from organisations like Sexual Health Centre Cork, the GMHS, and MPOWER.