Manchester United drops plans for rainbow jackets after player refuses to wear it

Ahead of the match against Everton on Sunday, December 1, Manchester United scrapped plans to wear rainbow jackets on the field in a display of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after one of its players refused.

Premier League clubs are currently participating in Stonewall’s 2024-25 Rainbow Laces campaign, where they show support for LGBTQ+ people in football with special armbands, clothing, pitch flags, ball plinths, handshake boards and substitute boards displayed at games. The campaign is aimed at tackling anti-LGBTQ+ hate in sport and has shown to improve attitudes towards the community.

As part of the campaign, Manchester United intended to wear Adidas rainbow jackets to walk onto the pitch during Sunday’s match. However, the idea was reportedly abandoned after a player refused to wear the jacket.

According to the Athletic, the player in question was full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who allegedly cited his religious beliefs as the reason. The decision to scrap the plans was made just hours before the match.

Instead, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes wore the rainbow armband during the match, and several players from both men’s and women’s team took part in videos supporting the Rainbow Laces campaign.

In a statement following the move, the club said: “Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters’ club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position.”

Manchester United’s LGBTQ+ fan group, the Rainbow Devils, shared a statement on social media describing the news that the jackets wouldn’t be worn as a “great disappointment”.

“The players were due to wear specially-designed jackets pre-match to mark the occasion,” the group said. “Shortly before the game, Rainbow Devils was informed that these jackets would not be worn. The reason being that one of the matchday squad had refused to wear the jacket on the grounds of their personally-held beliefs.

“Therefore, to maintain the team ethos and togetherness, none of the players would be wearing them. This was obviously a great disappointment to Rainbow Devils, but also to all those who had worked hard at the club to deliver this event.

“We respect the right of this player to have his own views, whilst also feeling disappointed that he put the rest of the squad into a position where they felt that they couldn’t wear their jackets.

“We also worry what kind of negative effect this incident might have on any player at the club who may be struggling with their sexuality.

“Rainbow Devils will continue to work with Manchester United to support inclusivity, through the One Love initiative and others, as we all continue our work to ensure all LGBTQ+ people feel safe and welcome at Old Trafford, both on and off the pitch.”

This is not the first case where players have had issues with participating in this year’s Rainbow Laces campaign. Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy refused to wear the LGBTQ+ rainbow armband citing religious beliefs, while Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guéhi wore adapted versions that read ‘I love Jesus’ and ‘Jesus loves you’.