Hundreds march in Dublin to mark International Women's Day

On Wednesday, March 8, hundreds of people marched through Dublin to mark International Women’s Day. Protestors took to the streets of the capital waving trans flags, Iranian flags and more, chanting, “women’s rights, migrant rights, same struggle, same fight”.

The protest was organised by Rosa, a socialist feminist activist group that works on dismantling gender and racial oppression, exploitation, inequality and capitalism. The crowd of demonstrators gathered at the Spire on O’Connell Street and, calling for the rights of women and all oppressed minorities in Ireland, marched to the Dáil on Kildare Street.

Outside of Leinster House, a series of speakers addressed the crowd raising issues affecting equality in Ireland. Speaking of the reasons for the march in Dublin on International Women’s Day, activist Ailbhe Smyth said that when feminist gains seem to be going backwards, “we don’t celebrate, we protest”.

She continued, “I am very concerned as other speakers have been about this backlash, this sliding backwards of our rights, propelled by the far-right extremists, fascists and Andrew Tate and his hateful ilk, and we will not tolerate that for one moment, we will stand up against it.

“I believe in particular, the future of women is at stake, we must hold on to the gains we made over decades and decades. It is up to us to keep fighting, to advance those gains and to ensure women’s freedom and equality.”

1.5k marched for #iwd23marchon ♥️ time to build a movement against racism, misogyny, transphobia and against the far right! Rally ‘no pasaran – resist the fascist threat’ Sat. 1st April @ 3pm, Gresham Hotel co sponsored by Youth Against Racism and Inequality & @DubTrans pic.twitter.com/2Dc5lwWfRU — ROSA – Socialist Feminist Movement (@RosaSocFem) March 8, 2023

National Women’s Council Director Orla O’Connor gave a speech about the “terrifying situation” women and children are facing in the country due to the government’s decision not to extend the eviction ban, which will force many into homelessness. “We know that women are at most risk of poverty in Ireland, and particularly migrant and disabled women,” she said.

“They are most reliant on private rented accommodation, and they are most at risk of homelessness,” O’Connor continued. “What happened yesterday was a disgrace, because we know that more one-parent families will enter homelessness, and it is a terrifying situation for women with children.”

The thrilling sight of #Feminist power on the march! Government should take note. Brilliant to be part of #IWD23MarchOn https://t.co/n0X6kmxJh3 — Ailbhe Smyth (@ailbhes) March 8, 2023

Ruth Coppinger, a spokesperson for Rosa, also addressed the lifting of the ban, saying: “Women and children will be on the streets because of this. It is hard to think of a more cruel and callous policy to be carried out at this time”.

She added, “For all the sob stories of accidental, reluctant, and potentially homeless landlords we’ve been hearing about in the media, the beneficiaries of the lifting of this ban are institutional investors and vulture funds.”

The crowd also heard other speakers talk about the specific vulnerabilities faced by certain groups, such as migrant women who, in addition to the threat of homelessness, also face uncertainty over their legal status and discrimination. Moreover, the crowd was told of the anti-LGBTQ+ hate that is on the rise in Ireland and warned about “a trans-exclusionary brand of feminism” that is being increasingly spread.