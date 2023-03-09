Suzy Eddie Izzard, best known for her legendary comedy and on-screen career, has introduced the world to her new name. Izzard was a guest on the Political Party podcast recently, where she shared with host Matt Forde, “I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10… I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

After feeling like she came out late in her career, she has now found the courage to start over and re-introduce herself. “I thought, well, if I’m doing she/her, why don’t I add that to the name? Because I’ve got ‘Edward’ on my passport, it’s quite wooden and big and I don’t call myself that. So, I just thought I’ll add Suzy there, and then Eddie, and people can choose what they want and no one can go wrong”.

She continued, “That’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want… They can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong.”

Suzy Izzard’s journey to being herself is heartwarming. It’s never too late to be happy 🏳️‍⚧️🌟 https://t.co/BMhScbuBAc — Fox Fisher (@theFoxFisher) March 8, 2023

In 2020, Suzy Izzard appeared on Sky Arts TV’s Portrait Artist of the Year and announced that she was entering “a little transition period” and would use she/her pronouns going forward. She utilised her presence on the show to try out her new pronouns, explaining, “This is the first program I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her’.”

She expressed her joy and excitement to the host, saying, “It feels great because people assume that… they just know me from before, but I’m gender fluid.”

Izzard has said that she will keep the name Eddie Izzard for her stand-up shows and is uncertain if this will change as she continues her campaign to become a Labour parliamentary candidate in the UK.

Suzy Izzard has been an outspoken ally for the LGBTQ+ community for many years and wrote a book in 2017 entitled Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chicken, talking about her journey with gender identity. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Izzard shared her personal insights about her coming out experience, saying, “If you are coming out as transgender or gay or lesbian, it’s such a tough rite of passage and quest…It assaults your senses because, back in ’85, everyone said, ‘No, no, hide about it.’ I just thought they were all wrong.”

The comedian also announced this morning, March 9, that she will star in the West End transfer of her critically acclaimed show Great Expectations, direct from New York. The show will run for six weeks only, from May 24 to July 1, in the Garrick Theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard)

Congratulations Suzy, we love your new name!