Marriage equality now established in all states in Mexico

On Wednesday, October 26, the border state of Tamaulipas voted to legalise same-sex marriage, becoming the last state in Mexico to establish marriage equality.

Lawmakers passed a measure to amend Tamaulipas’s Civil Code with 23 votes in favour, 12 against and two abstentions. Groups that were against the measure kept chanting from the balcony while the session was taking place, to the point that legislators had to move to another room to complete the debate.

The results of the vote set off loud cheers of “Yes, we can!” from those who supported the same-sex marriage legalisation. Tamaulipas has become the last of all 32 states in Mexico to establish full marriage equality for LGBTQ+ couples, therefore legalising such unions in the whole country.

Commenting on the vote, the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, shared the following words on Twitter: “The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love”.

Todo el país brilla con un enorme arcoíris. Vivan la dignidad y los derechos de todas las personas. Amor es amor. #MatrimonioIgualitario

This vote comes only a day after the Mexican state of Guerrero also approved same-sex marriage and little more than a week after another state in Mexico, Tabasco, established marriage equality. These changes in favour of the rights of LGBTQ+ couples began years ago as a consequence of a Supreme Court ruling in 2015 that declared that state laws banning same-sex marriage were unconstitutional.

Speaking of the most recent vote in Tamaulipas, LGBTQ+ activist Enrique Torre Molina said: “Today is a historic day for the LGBTQ community and for Mexico. Today we and our families are more visible, more equal, and we are a country with more justice”.

More positive news on LGBTQ+ rights in Mexico also came earlier in the month, when the Senate voted in favour of a nationwide ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’, which criminalised carrying out such harmful practices across the whole country.