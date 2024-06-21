Ireland's Marty Gleeson crowned LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year

Ireland’s Marty Gleeson is officially the Comedy Bloomers LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year!

After being crowned as the winner of the third annual competition, which took place at the Clapham Grand in London on Tuesday, June 14, Marty said: “What an absolutely brilliant show to be a part of. Everyone was so class!”

She added: “I cannot believe I won and am so grateful to have performed on such a grand stage in front of and with people I really respect and admire. An absolute belter of a show, I’ll remember it forever.”

Marty said her “old Irish Catholic upbringing” makes it hard to celebrate herself, but the crowd response proved that she was deserving of this recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by comedybloomers (@comedybloomers)

Hosted by Jordan Gray, judges for the competition included comedians Zoe Lyons, Jen Brister, Daniel Foxx and Jonny Woo. Together, they evaluated incredibly talented singers, dancers, and creative acts, including Marty’s rhythmic drumming comedy.

Daniel Foxx said: “Winner Marty Gleeson was well deserved and absolutely smashed it outta the park. I was cackling with laughter. It was a really lovely, colourful rainbow of comedy.”

Comedy Bloomers LGBTQ+ comedy night creator Chris Smith had previously said that Ireland produces “a unique brand of humour,” and he praised Marty’s Irish whit and ability to connect with the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marty Gleeson (@martygleeson_)

Before recognising the queer Irish comedian as the official winner, the judges also recognised Chinese-Mongolia comic Maple Zuo and London’s Sallyann Fellowes as the competition’s runners-up.

Judge Zoe Lyons offered a message of support to all the finalists, sharing: “All of those people who were on the stage as finalists should know they can go onto bigger and better things.”

She added: “Winning the competition at an early stage of your stand up career can really open doors by getting promoters on side, the more gigs you book the more you improve and that can only help you progress.”

Previous LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year winners include Charlie George and Victoria Olsina.