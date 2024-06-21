Irish LGBTQ+ organisations call for hate crime legislation after gay men targeted in Phoenix Park

Irish LGBTQ+ organisations have responded following multiple reports of gay men being targeted in Phoenix Park. In a statement released on Thursday, June 21, the groups not only expressed support for the victims, but also called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to take immediate action in progressing hate crime legislation.

After being raised in the Seanad by Senator Barry Ward, the story of three gay men being allegedly “hunted” by a gang with knives in Phoenix Park received widespread news coverage across Ireland and beyond. It has now emerged that this may not have been an isolated incident, as four other gay men are said to have been targeted in the popular Dublin park because of their sexuality.

A joint statement published by 11 Irish LGBTQ+ community groups explains: “Two separate attacks were reported to LGBT Ireland and Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, and their social care teams have reached out and are available to support those directly affected by these traumatic events.”

It continues: “These attacks are shocking but not surprising. According to An Garda Síochána’s 2023 Hate Crime Data and Related Discriminatory Motives report, there has been a 12% increase in hate crimes reported, with LGBTQ+ individuals being among the three most targeted groups. This incident underscores the urgent need for systemic change to protect vulnerable communities.”

The groups go on to outline the importance of progressing the Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences Bill 2022, saying that “the continued absence of this much-needed, promised legislation endangers the lives of vulnerable communities”.

“The Minister for Justice must take immediate action. The delay in Hate Crime legislation is inexcusable. It is time to reject contrived ‘culture war’ attacks on the Bill and prioritise the safety and rights of all citizens and progress the legislation without delay,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the organisations are liaising with the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit regarding the force’s “unsatisfactory” response, and are “working to ensure appropriate support is put in place for the victims”.

“More Gardaí with appropriate diversity training in supporting marginalised and vulnerable people are needed to effectively support and protect our communities. However, calls for increased patrols are futile without the necessary people-power,” they say.

“The Garda Diversity Officers are stretched thin, often diverted to plug gaps in other units, which leaves the communities they are meant to serve without adequate support.”

The statement concludes: “We need to get tough on the causes of crime, invest in community development, and support all of our communities to thrive and reduce crime in our society overall.” It then urges anyone with information about the Phoenix Park incidents to contact the Detective Office in Cabra Garda Station on 016667412.

The statement is signed by Amach! LGBT Galway, Dublin Pride, GOSHH, HIV Ireland, LGBT Ireland, LINC, Midlands LGBT+ Project, National LGBT Federation, Outcomers, Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre and OutWest.

Community members have also responded to the reports, with a ‘Pricks Out of Our Park’ demonstration organised for Sunday, June 23. The group will assemble at the Concrete Shelter in the People’s Garden at 2pm, in an act of solidarity and strength following the events.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, many of which offer instant messaging support:

Samaritans

SpunOut.ie

LGBT Helpline

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

LGBTQI Pavee Point

Aware

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland