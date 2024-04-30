Mayo Pride returns in 2024 with fabulous programme of events

Mayo Pride is back in 2024, and this year is shaping up to be an unbelievable ocassion! Running from Friday, May 31 through Monday, June 3, all of the events will take place in the stunning surroundings of Westport. From organised hikes and cycles to LGBTQ+ art, music, comedy and incredible drag entertainment, there’s something for everyone!

Since it’s a particularly difficult time for LGBTQ+ people, this year’s Mayo Pride festival will emphasise “craic and queer well-being” with an official theme of ‘Be Loud, Be Proud’ celebrating visibility, expression, and the right to live openly and authentically in rural Ireland.

Mayo Pride has in the past been targeted by far-right groups, but the team has continued to expand the festival to present its biggest and most diverse lineup yet for 2024.

The weekend will include an array of gorgeous outdoor activities including Forest Bathing, a Drumming Workshop, a Pride Cruise around the stunning Clew Bay, a Big Gay Hike up Croagh Patrick, and “a jaunty cycle along the stunning Greenway” aptly called Ride With Pride.

On Friday night, one of Ireland’s favourite drag houses Haus of WIG will travel to Mayo for a special one-night-only show.

The Mayo Pride Parade will kick off on Saturday, June 1 at 1:30pm with a Sing Along Social that invites everyone to raise their voices.⁠

Following the parade on Saturday, Mayo Pride has everything you need for ideal evening entertainment, including a post-parade Party Extravaganza featuring queer club DJs Conor Behan from The George and Glamo from Mother. Expect a night full of no-filler club classics and Pride bangers.

Tickets are also going fast for Saturday’s boat tour of the gayest sights of the city hosted by Ireland’s own Pirate Queens, the “internationally tolerated” Annie Queeries and Cornflake Girl.

On Sunday, WeirdWatercolours invites everyone to their “Tipsy Doodles” queer art session where guests can enjoy getting responsibly tipsy while experiencing the joy of doodling. Then The Wild Geeze, also known as the queens of comedy cabaret, will offer some dark Irish humour, striptease, and enchanting harmonies, alongside talks of dismantling the agricultural patriarchy.

Mayo Pride co-chairperson Shaun Lavelle said: “Pride is more important than ever. For rural areas especially, it’s the one time of the year when we come together as a community — to remember, to protest, and to celebrate.”

Event registration and tickets are on sale now and spots are limited, so booking is recommended!