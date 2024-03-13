Meath Pride returns in 2024 with fabulous line up of events

Save the date! On August 17, 2024, Meath Pride returns to Duleek Courthouse promising an amazing line-up of events.

Meath LGBT Support Group is an important local non-profit organisation. With its weekly and monthly support groups, it contributes to building a safe and open environment for the people of Meath and surrounding areas.

This year, everyone is invited to celebrate its Pride event, filled with lovely family-friendly activities and educational workshops focused on being proud of who you are and supporting each other in the community.

And there’s even more to look forward to, as amazing drag performers will take the stage at the Huntsman Inn at Gormanstown Stamullen from 9pm on August 17 for an unforgettable night of cabaret. The epic over-18s show, Drag Me to the Huntsman, promises a mesmerising night of adventure and extravaganza to celebrate Meath Pride 2024!

Tickets for the show are now on sale on Eventbrite, with prices ranging from €10 to €20. For those looking for an extra special night, VIP tickets including a meet and greet will soon be available for €35. Don’t miss out on this fantastic show, and get ready to be entertained!

The rest of the Meath Pride line-up for 2024, as well as the full details of all activities, will soon be released, so keep your eyes peeled!

Last year, the annual event filled the villages of Duleek and Gormanstown with excitement. All kinds of engaging daytime activities took place, such as queer-friendly yoga, picnic, raffle and even an outdoor family-friendly party. Drag Me to The Huntsman gave the event a fantastic twist, which makes us even more eager for this year’s performances.

This is one of the many ways you can celebrate Pride in IReland this year, as many more events will soon be announced. Keep an eye on gcn.ie for more details.