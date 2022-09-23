Meet the new cast members of Heartstopper as season two officially begins filming

Netflix has officially announced that Heartstopper season two has begun filming with a promo video of the cast saying hello.

The beloved series made its debut on the popular streaming service earlier this year and was an instant hit. Kit Connor and Joe Locke lead the stunning series and have launched themselves right into the hearts of the world.

In the short clip, we are introduced to some old favourites, and some new faces who will be joining the cast for the second outing.

Actor Jack Barton has been cast as Nick’s brother David who, in the comics, is openly homophobic towards Nick and Charlie. Barton is fresh from his appearance in the Netflix medieval drama The Letter for the King and is sure to become the least favourite character on the show!

Heartstopper Season 2 is officially in production and a few people wanted to say "hi" pic.twitter.com/7MQ1NWhqkx — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2022

We met the resident art teacher Mr Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) in season one and now we know that Nima Taleghani from the Royal Shakespeare Company will play Mr Farouk, a science teacher in the next season.

This is a slight altering of the graphic novel story which saw both teachers working at two different gender-segregated schools. They will now work together which is an extremely exciting glimpse of what’s to come for the school year ahead!

Newcomer Leila Khan will play a Higgs Girls School student named Sahar Zahid. Sahar was chosen to play the role after an open casting call went out this past summer. Bradley Riches appeared as an unnamed student in season one but he will now portray James McEwan, a new character created for the television adaptation.

The much-anticipated school trip to Paris is set to headline season two of Heartstopper along with Nick’s tumultuous relationship with his dad and brother and Charlie’s struggle with his mental health.

We are so excited to follow along with the news and updates for season two!