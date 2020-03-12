Meet Wet and Wild: Ireland's largest LGBT+ outdoor adventure club

Wet and Wild is an LGBT+ outdoor adventure club based in Ireland. Our club’s aim is to run adventurous, fun and welcoming events by organising a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities throughout the year, including kayaking, surfing, hiking, climbing, sea swimming, rounders, mountain biking, bowling, quasar, trampoline dodgeball, camping, adventure races and many more!

Established in 2009, we are a friendly, all-inclusive group open to all members of the LGBT+ community with over 500 active members. We are a not-for-profit community organisation and there are no membership fees to join. All you need to do is to share in the enthusiasm, take on the adventures and have some fun. Your fitness level doesn’t really matter, it’s about getting out there and getting involved.

The club regularly hosts a wide range of activities around Ireland and in different countries, so there’s sure to be something to catch your eye. We use the Meetup app to organise most of our events and it’s very simple to download and join.

We are beyond excited for the year to come, calling it the Wet and Wild 2020 Adventure Revolution and we have very big plans ahead! But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what some of our members have to say:

Mark, 25, Kildare

Having just returned from a few years in Canada I wanted to meet new friends and to be involved in an LGBT+ friendly group who did regular activities together.

I have really enjoyed getting to know like-minded people, getting out in the great outdoors as well as attending the social evening events the club regularly organises.

If you are thinking about joining, don’t worry or be nervous, everyone is super welcoming and make you feel like you can quickly become a member of the group.

Conor, 35, Dublin

I’m in my mid-30’s and most of my friends have disappeared under a pile of nappies, so I was looking for new people to do activities with and hopefully make friends.

Other than social drinks I’ve only been to the hikes. I would say I’m really more ‘dry and sedate’ rather than wet and wild so there’s something here for everyone!

The nicest part for me is how open everyone is to meet new people. Nobody is there to be ‘too cool’ or just talk to their existing friends. It’s kind of like Grindr or Coppers, but for friends!

I would say just come along to the first event you can. Worst case scenario, you’ll get out of the house and meet some nice boys!

Eddie, 40, Meath

As I live in Meath I felt that this would be an issue as most of the members are Dublin based, however, this has proved to not be a problem as I regularly go to the weekends away and occasionally attend day events in Dublin and surrounding counties. You soon realise that at every event there will always be someone you met before.

My most enjoyable experience was the first time I surfed a green wave in Marble Hill, Donegal. That feeling of being propelled on the board and getting almost catapulted on the wave towards the beach was an amazing high! As the group has built a good relationship with the people there, it feels like a home away from home. I also enjoy kayaking and I host an annual day event on the river Boyne.

To someone thinking about joining the group, I’d say just go for it, as most events cater for first-timers and everything will be made very clear to you, so there is nothing to worry about. I’ve built up great friendships from it.

Meetup: Wet-Wild

Facebook: WetAndWildSportsClubIreland

Instagram: @wetandwildsportsclub

Email: [email protected]

