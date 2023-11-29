Midlands LGBT+ Project to remain open in 2024 after securing funding

On November 3, 2023, the Midlands LGBT+ Project released a statement sharing that the organisation could only continue operating until the end of the month since they did not receive funding from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth for 2024.

As the only dedicated group offering support services for LGBTQ+ adults in the Midlands, this loss of funding would have had a devastating impact on the Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Kildare communities.

Over the past few weeks, the team has been applying for grants and calling for public support. Fortunately, some funding came through, and the group will be able to continue operating into 2024!

The organisation offered a message of thanks for everyone’s support, sharing: “We are over the moon to be able to make this announcement” and, “thanks to the support of grants, donations, and shop purchases, the group will be able to continue providing services into 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midlands LGBT+ Project (@midlandslgbt)

Councillor Mark Hackett celebrated the win for LGBTQ+ people in Offaly, sharing, “I have worked with the Project on many occasions and the work they do to counteract that isolation is so essential here.”

He added, “At a local level, I’m proud to say that the Green Party in Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Kildare really rallied to get behind the project at this difficult time to ensure that funding was secured through every possible avenue.”

December can be a difficult season for LGBTQ+ people, but thanks to the generous support, Midlands LGBT+ project will be able to continue to host events that help reduce feelings of isolation and create a sense of local queer community in the Midlands.

The December calendar is packed with events in Kildare, Westmeath, and Laois, including Trans Socials, Cinema Nights, Over 50’s events, a Christmas Market, and a Christmas Zoom Social on Christmas Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midlands LGBT+ Project (@midlandslgbt)

The Midlands LGBT+ Project was established in February of 2021 with a goal of developing support, visibility, and community for queer adults in the local area.

The team hosts monthly social meet-ups, peer support groups, and awareness events in the community. With everything from trans support groups to over 50’s groups, book clubs, and sports groups, there’s something for everyone. The group also offers invaluable support to parents of LGBTQ+ young people.

With the help of grants and donations, the Midlands LGBT+ Project will be able to continue operating through 2024 and hopefully for years to come. However, the group stressed that this is not the end of their concerns, saying, “Our doors are open for now and we hope everyone can continue to support us by fundraising, purchasing merch or offering their services where possible to ensure there is an LGBT+ service for people in the Midlands.”

Anyone who wants to continue to support this incredible organisation can do so by making a donation or purchasing some of their excellent t-shirts and tote bags from the merch shop.