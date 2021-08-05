Miley Cyrus reaches out to DaBaby in spirit of "forgiveness and compassion" following homophobic remarks

Miley Cyrus has reached out to rapper DaBaby on Instagram following homophobic remarks he made last week.

Miley Cyrus, who is “a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community” herself, tagged DaBaby in a post on Instagram, encouraging the rapper to “check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

During his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami, DaBaby told the crowd at the festival:

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up. Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

Cyrus’ post came in the wake of several music festivals, including Lollapalooza, dropping DaBaby from their lineups following his homophobic comments.

Her post called for “forgiveness and compassion” for the rapper, saying:

“The internet can fuel a lot of hate and anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it’s also a place filled with education, conversation, communication and connection.

It’s easier to cancel someone than it is to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”

Many other celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Elton John, and Madonna, have outright condemned DaBaby’s homophobic remarks regarding HIV/AIDS.

While the Instagram post has received 660,000 likes and counting, there have been mixed reactions in the comment section, with some applauding Cyrus on her openness: “I see you Miley… love conquers all”, and others questioning the purpose of forgiveness in the face of queerphobia, “I love you Miley, but DaBaby made his bed and he deserves to lie in it…”