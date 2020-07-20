Ministers Roderic O'Gorman and Helen McEntee launch the LGBT+ Community Services fund

Last Friday, July 17, the details of the LGBT+ Community Services fund were announced.

€700,000 is being made available to applicant groups, operating at a national, regional and local level, to support community services and promote visibility and inclusion of LGBT+ people.

The Minister for Justice & Equality, Helen McEntee TD, and the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman TD, have announced last Friday, July 17, that applications can now be made for funding from the LGBT+ Community Services fund.

The 2020 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call is an important element in supporting the implementation of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy, which was published on November 28 2019, and complements the National LGBTI+ Youth Strategy published in June 2018.

Announcing the fund, Minister McEntee said,

“My Department aims to build a safer, fairer, more inclusive Ireland. The National LGBTI+ inclusion strategy is a major step forward for the LGBTI+ community – young and old, urban and rural. My hope is the new funding being announced today will improve access to services for LGBTI+ people, irrespective of their age or where they live.”

Key actions for Government Departments and agencies in the justice and equality sector include an increase in the funding and capacity of LGBT+ community services, as well as measures to ensure that community development infrastructure more broadly is both inclusive and welcoming to LGBT+ people.

Minister O’Gorman added:

“Supporting the LGBTI+ community is a key goal for my Department. The funding announced today recognises the need for access to LGBTI+ services right across Ireland. It will help improve quality of life for LGBTI+ people and ensure they are supported in realising their rights.”

Additional funding of €700,000 was secured in the Justice and Equality budgetary allocation for 2020 to support equality and LGBT+ initiatives, bringing the total funding available to over €900,000 in 2020.

There are two streams of funding, and applications must be submitted electronically.

Groups can access a detailed guidance document and complete an online application form:

Scheme A: Supporting community services for LGBT+ people.

Scheme B: Promoting visibility and inclusion of LGBT+ people.