Moving tributes paid at funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

The funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee took place yesterday, Monday, April 18, with separate services held simultaneously in Roscommon and Sligo. Moffitt was remembered for his “kindness”, “love for his country” and for being family orientated, while Snee was described as a “lovely, gentle, sensitive, caring, compassionate” man.

41 year-old Aidan Moffitt was mourned at a ceremony at the Christ the King church in his hometown of Lisacul, Co Roscommon. The gathered crowd heard of his love for Roscommon GAA, horse racing, and politics, along with his business successes and his devotion to his family, particularly his mother Kathleen.

Fr McManus who officiated the service, recalled the awful moment that he had been made aware of the awful news by Aidan’s brother Christy, saying: “I was left in a state of shock just like the rest of the country.” He continued by stating: “Words fail at this time, and yet all we have are words to show sorrow and support.”

Martin McMahon conducted the eulogy paying tribute to Moffit’s “kindness”, and explaining that the man “made the world a better place”. He said that those who had been lucky enough to know Aidan had been enriched, and that he used his interest in politics to improve the lives of others. “He wanted things to be better for people and he wanted to get things done,” McMahon explained.

In the funerals of both Moffitt and Snee, there were several ferences to family life. McMahon said that although Aidan travelled for work, he always returned home to his mother Kathleen, and “he made sure she wanted for nothing.” He was also a loving brother to his siblings Sharon, Christy, and Gerard, and an uncle to Laura, Keith and Daniel. Moffitt was laid to rest with his father Tom, of whom he’d inherited his interest in horses, and the pair had reportedly been “like two peas in a pod” when Aidan was a child.

We’re at the Kildare St vigil with our #LGBTQ community at this most painful, frightening time. Sending solidarity and love to all gathering across the country at similar vigils to mark the tragic deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee 💔 pic.twitter.com/qtEBQMSQQX — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) April 15, 2022

58 year-old Michael Snee was remembered at a service in St Joseph’s church in Ballytivnan, Sligo. Michael’s nephew Aaron Spring delivered an emotional eulogy, noting that the late man was “incredibly close” to his family, especially to his father John.

“He loved his garden, he loved his fashion… Michael loved to cook and the day that he was taken from us he had cooked a beautiful meal for grandad and myself. This was something he had regularly done and always done so well,” the eulogy stated.

“Michael was a ‘people person’ – loved a bit of craic and having a laugh, he was always able to tell a good story. He had a huge community of friends which have shared their shock and sadness with us at the vigils last week.

“For each of his family, we are all going to miss Michael in our own special way, and the way Michael showed he cared. For grandad John, he is going to miss the gardening tips and the delicious home-cooked meals. For my mum Mary, the support Michael gave her every day through her battle with cancer. For his sister Tina, sneaking into town for lunch.

“For myself, Michael was the only person who shortened my name… and called me ‘A’… It’s the simple things like Michael coming into the house, ‘Here, A, make us a coffee’…

“We love you Mike. We’re all going to miss you,” Aaron finished.

Fr Noel Rooney reached out to John in particular, “who in his own 90th year has to face this enormous grief and sadness”.

“There is much sadness in this church this afternoon. There is much grief… there is much devastation. But there is also much anger and there is nothing wrong with that anger,” Fr Rooney continued.

He also stated that mourners should “not allow the horror of [Michael’s] death to define his beautiful life”.

“What a beautiful life Michael Snee did live, what a kind life. He was the quintessential gentle person.”

Snee was also remembered by Fr Rooney for his work alongside adults with intellectual disabilities.

The funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee occurred after both men were victims of violent murders in Sligo last week. The killings were also linked to another assault that took place in the Racecourse area of the town, where a man, Anthony Burke, was stabbed in the face, losing an eye as a result of the incident.

22 year-old Yousef Palani has been formally charged on two counts of murder and one count of assault, and it is believed that he used gay dating apps to gain access to both men’s homes where he committed the crimes.