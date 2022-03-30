Mother announce fabulous support acts for Years and Years Pride Opening Party

The Mother family have announced the incredible support lineup to the Pride Opening Party headliners Years & Years. Londoners Cat Burns and Queer House Party are joined by Irish pop siren Bobbi Arlo and the Mother DJs to kick off proceedings for the Pride weekend.

The Mother Pride Opening Party takes place at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks on Friday 24th June 2022.

After announcing the Dublin Date as part of their ‘Night Call‘ Tour last October, we’re so thrilled to see a mix of local and international queer talent represented in the support slots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother (@motherdublin)

Queer House Party are an award-winning LGBTIQ+ DJ collective and club night from London. From lockdown live streams in their kitchen to the packed-out clubs, in less than two years Queer House Party has taken the London scene by storm and given it a much-needed injection of queer joy and anarchist energy.

Now with six huge sold-out shows under their belt, Queer House Party keeps their politics and activism central to their events, creating a space that is not only accessible for the whole LGBTIQ+ community but puts issues they care about to the front.

Bobbi Arlo is a ferocious talent with a sassy attitude to match, Arlo has come from nowhere to establish herself as one of Ireland’s most exciting in-demand new acts. With each release and with every live show, Arlo consistently raises the bar and leaves her fans yearning for more. Fast becoming known for her knack for crafting pop anthems, the future is red hot for this alt-pop siren.

Cat Burns is a 21-year-old singer and songwriter from Streatham. The former BRIT school student went from busking on the Southbank to mastering TikTok in lockdown, singing a mix of her favourite covers and original music.

Drawing upon gospel influences, pop inspirations and love of guitar and indie-led music, Cat proudly cites Ed Sheeran, India Arie and Tori Kelly as a few of her biggest inspirations.

Tickets are on sale now online here.