Mother celebrates the magic of queer spaces in dazzling new documentary

The legendary team behind Mother will be transporting audiences back to the dancefloor with their new mini documentary, Queer Space: We Will Dance Again.

Joining forces with St Patrick’s Day Festival, Mother are proud to release their doc on Saturday, March 13. Directed by the immensely talented videographer Joe McGovern, Queer Space: We Will Dance Again captures all those wonderful dancefloor adventures and festival shenanigans that have been dearly missed in the past year.

The creation brings together leading voices in the LGBTQ+ community and in Irish nightlife for a powerful exploration into the role of queer spaces with tunes provided by the incredible Mother DJs.

The dazzling documentary lineup includes THISISPOPBABY co-founder Philly McMahon, owner of PantiBar Rory O’Neill, journalist Una Mullally, drag legend Veda, Mother DJ Rocky T Delgado, Mother co-founder Cormac Cashman, nightclub promoter Buzz O’Neill, photographer Babs Daly, drag artist Anziety, Paige Behan, and GCN magazine cover star Viola Gayvis. In this electric celebration of queer spaces, these fantastic guests highlight the importance in carving out a place for the community to gather and be together.

Spend next Saturday night with us as part of @stpatricksfest We’ve collaborated with Joe McGovern to produce a mini doc celebrating Queer Spaces with some special guests, followed by tunes from the Mother DJs. Sat 13th. 10pm: https://t.co/psL9lzG18W#WeWillDanceAgain pic.twitter.com/6Yo0pNpaks — Mother Club (@MotherDublin) March 6, 2021

Reflecting on queer spaces, Rory O’Neill said, “Its one of the few places where everybody can just relax, and, if you’re a queer person in a straight world, those spaces are actually pretty rare … Queer spaces are necessary and important and contribute not just to the queer community, they contribute to the community as a whole.”

Further speaking on the need for queer spaces, Philly McMahon expressed, “If you imagine straight people, they can walk around to absolutely any bar, club, space in town and they never question where they are because everyone else is just like them, but the queer spaces are the one place where everyone is just like us, or where everybody is fabulously different, but we’re united under this one umbrella.”

As Mother previously showed with their beautiful love letter to the dancefloor, queer spaces are a home for the LGBTQ+ community, a place where one can feel safe in expressing themselves. Managing editor of GCN and Mother co-founder, Lisa Connell, shared, “The importance of queer spaces for the safety and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community cannot be overstated. In many countries around the world today people still risk their safety and liberty by living their LGBTQ+ lives openly and authentically.”

“In Stonewall’s transformative DNA is the power of people gathering on a dance floor to affect change, and as queer promoters, we understand how important it is to create that space for our community where we can feel safe, secure and seen. And also provide the opportunity for joy, freedom and togetherness,” Connell continued.

Filmed in Lost Lane, right in the heart of Dublin, Queer Space: We Will Dance Again will be an incredible celebration of community. You can find the premiere over at SPTV at this link, through the Mother Facebook event page, or down below.