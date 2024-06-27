Mother unveils stage times and site map for Pride and Braza Block Parties

This weekend, Mother is celebrating Pride at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, and the stage times and site map have just been revealed!

On Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, Mother will be hosting two major parties to give one big hurrah for Pride in our capital city; that being said, let’s dabble in the essential info before getting into the festivities.

At the Braza Block party on Friday, co-headliners Pedro Sampaio and Gloria Groove will be joined by a host of local and international talent for the evening, a glorious celebration of Brazilian and queer culture.

The acts will be spread across Mother’s Main Stage, Clarke Square Stage and the hidden Red Bull Unforeseen area, with set times available below.

From 4pm on Saturday, Mother’s Pride Block Party will showcase a lineup that is nothing short of iconic, including gorgeous talents such as COBRAH, Princess Superstar, Robin S, Sasha Velour and Blu Hydrangea. Alongside them on the Main Stage will be Mother DJs, Celaviedmai, Sexy Tadhg, Haus of WIG and Billy Bunzari to keep you dancing all day long.

Other acts that are joining across the site for the festivities include Sing Along Social, Drag Aerobics, Ping Pong Disco, Claire Beck, Conor Behan, Ghostboy, Glamo, Rocky T. Delgado, Roo Honeychild and Ruth Kavanagh.

If that weren’t enough, drag performances will be sparkling our eyes from Anziety, Avatar Guille, Dan the Man, Donna Fella, Faux Joli, Mia Gold, Naomi Diamond, Richard Joke, Shaqira Knightly and Viola Gayvis.

With such an amazing selection to choose from, it’s essential to plan ahead! Take a look at the stage times below to ensure you’re prepared this Pride.

And if you’re wondering how to find your way around, not to worry! We have a site map to make celebrating just a bit easier.

Across the centre site, multiple bars will feature beverages from sponsors Absolut, Heineken, Whiteclaw and more, served in reusable cups for certain drinks with thanks to Heineken. There will also be a range of food vendors to keep you satisfied and energised throughout the weekend.

In further news, this year, the world’s leading condom brand* Durex, will celebrate Pride by Partnering with the Mother Pride Block Party. Through their ‘My Sex/My Way’ initiative, the brand is on a mission to empower everybody in Ireland to be their true sexual selves.

They believe by challenging heteronormativity, through celebration of sexuality in all countless forms of expression stands up for free sexual exploration and inclusivity. Come meet, party and celebrate with Durex at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks all weekend. Follow the journey @durex.ireland for more information and prizes to be announced!

HSE will be joining the weekend as well with their Safer Nightlife programme aimed at reducing harm and danger this summer. ‘Back of House’ drug checking will be kept on-site throughout the festival with the Safer Nightlife Programme to provide harm reduction outreach teams and drug checking to reduce drug-related harm and increase a better understanding of the current drug trends happening around us.

Last but certainly not least, we the GCN team will be there on-site selling merch and bringing about the celebrations!

Both parties are 18+ and wheelchair accessible. Final tickets are on sale now from €45, book yours for the Pride or Braza Block Party on Eventbrite.

