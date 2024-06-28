New Stonewall visitor centre opens commemorating 55th anniversary of 1969 riots

On June 28, 1969, New York City police once again raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar located in Greenwich Village, a neighbourhood in Lower Manhattan. When police were met with resistance from the bar’s LGBTQ+ patrons and staff, many of whom were trans women of colour, three nights of violence and rioting broke out. Now remembered as the Stonewall Riots, the events of that day marked a turning point in the queer liberation movement in the United States. That historic day, now celebrating its 55th anniversary, is being commemorated with the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

The new centre opens its doors today, Friday, June 28, not only marking the 55th anniversary of the events that immortalised the Manhattan gay bar but also just in time for the kick-off of New York City’s annual Pride celebrations.

The Stonewall Inn, still located at 51-53 Christopher Street, closed down in 1969 shortly after the riots, but eventually reopened as a gay bar in 1987, permanently returning to the space in 1991. In 2016, the Obama administration commemorated the site as the first US national monument to LGBTQ+ rights. The ‘monument’ includes the bar itself, as well as a small, adjoining park, and the newly opened Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center.

Located next door to the historic gay bar, the centre occupies a 2,100 square foot space, with the bar now taking on the smaller location at 53 Christopher Street.

“The National Park Service eagerly anticipates the official opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in partnership with Pride Live on June 38,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a press statement. “NPS staff are dedicated to sharing the history of the Stonewall Uprising and the ongoing struggle for LGBTQIA+ equality”.

Sams similarly states that the visitor centre “will offer an immersive experience featuring a rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ history and culture through a variety of engaging programs, including in-person and virtual tours, informative lecture series, captivating exhibitions, a dedicated theater space, and inspiring visual arts displays.”

National Park Manhattan Sites Superintendent Shirley McKinney similarly stated: “The SNMVC will provide an enhanced visitor experience for those seeking to learn more about the historic movement for LGBTQIA+ equality that continues to this day.”

According to the reports, significant figures in American politics and LGBTQ+ history are slated to attend today’s grand opening, including President Joe Biden and queer icon Elton John. While Biden’s visit has not been confirmed by White House staff, Elton John’s attendance at the event would make sense, considering that he, alongside other queer artists such as Adam Lambert, Christina Aguilera, and Madonna are listed as the Center’s Founding Members.

The Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center is similarly funded by a number of corporate sponsors, including Google, Amazon, and Comcast NBCUniversal, among others.