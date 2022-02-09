Mother is back this weekend with a double bill

Nature is healing and clubbing is firmly back on the LGBTQ+ agenda. Our friends at Mother have had their club back open for a few weeks and this weekend, they will be open on Friday and Saturday night! They have tickets on sale for Friday and Saturday will be cash on the door. They have advised us to do our disco stretches and join them on the dance floor. “It’s gonna be a big weekend.”
On Friday night from 11 pm, they will be joined by the incredible Billy Scurry, Dublin’s undisputed daddy of disco. Get your tickets online here.
Continuing the weekend of dancing, on Saturday, the club will play host to Mother DJs Ghostboy & Rocky who will be going back to back til late! Tickets at the door only. Doors 11 pm.
On Friday, April 1st Mother will welcome veteran London DJ and all-around icon, Jodie Harsh. Famous for her trademark blonde beehive and thumping DJ sets at clubs, festivals and A-List parties, Harsh spins on all four corners of the Globe.
Harsh’s influence stem from disco, Early 90’s house music and the Vouge Ball scene. Jodie is the absolute centre of popular dance music as well as underground, cutting edge nightlife.
She brings the sickest energy to a record or a dance floor. There’s only one Jodie Harsh, and the beats are fierce.
Join Jodie & the Mother DJs, Friday, April 1st at Lost Lane.
Opening their fabulous Pride weekend at The National Museum will be the iconic Years & Years.
As Years & Years, Olly Alexander has become one of the world’s most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassing 4.4 billion global streams.
