The incredible MPOWER team are hiring a Sexual Health Outreach Worker

HIV Ireland are looking for a Sexual Health Outreach Worker to join the incredible peer led MPOWER team and help develop changes which will immensely benefit the community.

In February 2020, the MPOWER Programme was launched as a peer-led response to the sexual health and wellbeing needs of GBT+ men. The team provides crucial information and support for the community throughout their monumental work, both online and in person.

Director of the Programme, Adam Shanley, spoke about the Outreach Worker role, “Being a part of the MPOWER team will mean being at the forefront of sexual health and wellbeing provision for gay and bi men in Ireland. MPOWER is committed to being leaders in our community on innovative community-based testing and outreach, alcohol and drug harm reduction, support, advocacy and research. Coronavirus has meant we’ve had to delay some plans but I’m delighted that adding to our Outreach Team isn’t one of them.”

Joining the MPOWER team will be an incredible opportunity for community engagement and helping towards creating effective change. Anyone who feels that they are sex-positive and solution-focused are welcome. Shanley shared, “A Sexual Health Outreach Worker with the MPOWER outreach team is a unique opportunity for an enthusiastic self-starter that wants to turn their support for the wellbeing of the gay community into a career.”

We’re looking for a full time Outreach Worker to join the #MPOWER team @HIVIreland. A fantastic opportunity for a sex-positive, solution-focussed person that is passionate about the sexual wellbeing of our community 🏳️‍🌈 Details at: https://t.co/AkOV6oQQdj

Retweets Appreciated🗣 pic.twitter.com/NtMA6OgLTa — Adam Shanley (@Adlers1) May 22, 2020

In terms of what the role will entail, Shanley detailed:

The successful candidate would join the MPOWER outreach team and provide evidence-based information and support to gay and bisexual men on everything from HIV, STIs, PrEP, U=U, drink, drugs and testing.

The team is available on digital platforms such as hook-up apps and cruising sites in addition to saunas, pubs, clubs and clinical settings (when they all open again, of course).

The role will also include coordination of some elements of the existing and proposed innovations in community-based testing that MPOWER is pioneering.

It’s a role that will allow for the right person to have a hands-on approach in supporting and developing the sexual wellbeing of our community.

To apply for the position, there are no prerequisites in terms of education and full training will be provided to the successful candidate. However, previous work with GBT+ men in community settings as well as showing a drive to help develop health-seeking services will be beneficial.

Shanley highlighted, “We want to hear from people who have an understanding of the health and social issues that affect gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men and have an interest in developing and implementing services and resources that can help. Someone who is excited by the prospect of working with people from a wide range of backgrounds in a variety of settings and is committed to doing so in a respectful and empowering way.”

A strong community focus has always been at the heart of the MPOWER Programme since its inception. Before the nationwide lockdown, the team were planning on providing rapid HIV testing services at PantiBar, the George, the Boilerhouse, and Outhouse Dublin. With the closure of spaces, they are now focused on offering vital support services through online platforms.

In response to the impact of COVID-19 upon support services, Shanley stated, “The COVID crisis is changing so much of how we seek sex, negotiate risk and access prevention tools and testing – we’re soon undertaking research with all of this in mind so the MPOWER Outreach team will be instrumental in developing responses that keep the wellbeing of our community members at it’s heart.”

If you would be interested in applying for the Sexual Health Outreach Worker position as part of the MPOWER team, follow the link www.hivireland.ie/vacancies for more information on how to apply.