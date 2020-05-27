Westlife star Mark Feehily shares a heartwarming message that things will get better to young LGBT+ people in lockdown

Westlife star Mark Feehily has shared an uplifting message of hope to young LGBT+ people facing challenging times amid COVID-19 lockdown.

As part of the #InThisTogether campaign, set up by British LGBT Awards and It Gets Better UK, Feehily gave a heartwarming speech addressing the difficulties many LGBT+ youths are dealing with during this time.

@MarkusFeehily wants you to know you're not alone – you're part of a family of people all going through the same thing as you. We're #InThisTogether 🏳️‍🌈 @itgetsbetteruk https://t.co/nUdMnHGUMw pic.twitter.com/iR7XDA1hoa — British LGBT Awards (@BritLGBTAwards) May 25, 2020

Due to the ongoing pandemic, LGBT+ people may feel isolated from support services as physical spaces are forced to shut their doors.

Feehily highlighted in his video message, “As a result of lockdown and social distancing, many young people are having to endure unaccepting or hostile situations because of sexual orientation.

“It has been a tough time for everyone but especially people who feel alone. They need to know help is available. Things will get better.”

Though the opportunity of meeting up in person with other community members has sadly been closed off, for the time being, online initiatives are paving the way towards bringing everyone together.

British LGBT Awards founder Sarah Garrett detailed the importance of this campaign, “#InThisTogether is our way of letting young LGBT+ people know that they are not alone and there are people and organisations available for them to talk to.”

Mark Feehily offered advice to young LGBT+ people on ways of dealing with stress and mental health during lockdown. He suggested exercising and taking time to connect with other people.

The singer shared how he has been coping, “It has been tough but I’ve spent the entire lockdown period at home with Cailean and Layla. That’s been the positive side to all of this. It has been great to spend so much time together.”

Numerous celebrities, including Stephen Fry and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, are sharing inspiring messages of perseverance and hope for young LGBT+ people.

As queer singer, Hayley Kiyoko, said, “The most important thing in our community is resilience and to continue to fight the good fight and to never give up.”

If you are looking for support during this time, GCN has published a guide on how to deal with anxiety and stress-related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also a plethora of supports available to young LGBT+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.