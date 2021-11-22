MPOWER launch 'Take A Selfie' campaign to mark European Testing Week

Our friends at MPOWER are marking European Testing Week by launching a campaign to encourage gbMSM to ‘Take A Selfie’ – a free HIV self-test, which runs until November 29th.
European Testing Week aims to increase testing efforts & promote awareness on the benefits of hepatitis/HIV & STI testing.
MPOWER will be taking orders from gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (incl trans men and non-binary people) through their website all week. They’ll post a free HIV self-test kit out the next day in discreet plain packaging. All it takes is a finger prick and it develops a result within just 15 minutes. The test can be used at a time and in a place that suits the user. The MPOWER team is available to support folks before, during, and after by phone, email, WhatsApp or Zoom, if you need them.
As part of the campaign, MPOWER is asking folks to ‘Take A Selfie’ and post it on Instagram encouraging their friends to order a test this European Testing Week.
View this post on Instagram
MPOWER Programme Manager, Adam Shanley had this to say about the campaign.
“European Testing Week is a fantastic opportunity to encourage people across the continent to know their HIV status and to play their part in ending HIV. At MPOWER, by offering HIV self-tests for free to gay and bi men across Ireland we’re aiming to make testing for HIV really easy, no matter where you live, particularly now as sexual health services face the possibility of further restrictions as the COVID situation worsens. European Testing Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to remind folks to get tested and we think our ‘Take A Selfie’ campaign is a fun way to use social media to encourage friends to take the opportunity to know their status too.”
© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.