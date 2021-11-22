MPOWER launch 'Take A Selfie' campaign to mark European Testing Week

Our friends at MPOWER are marking European Testing Week by launching a campaign to encourage gbMSM to ‘Take A Selfie’ – a free HIV self-test, which runs until November 29th.

European Testing Week aims to increase testing efforts & promote awareness on the benefits of hepatitis/HIV & STI testing.

MPOWER will be taking orders from gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (incl trans men and non-binary people) through their website all week. They’ll post a free HIV self-test kit out the next day in discreet plain packaging. All it takes is a finger prick and it develops a result within just 15 minutes. The test can be used at a time and in a place that suits the user. The MPOWER team is available to support folks before, during, and after by phone, email, WhatsApp or Zoom, if you need them.

As part of the campaign, MPOWER is asking folks to ‘Take A Selfie’ and post it on Instagram encouraging their friends to order a test this European Testing Week.

MPOWER Programme Manager, Adam Shanley had this to say about the campaign.