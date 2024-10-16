Mr Loverman poignantly presents boundary-pushing love affair between Black gay men

Mr Loverman, adapted by Nathaniel Price from Bernardine Evaristo’s celebrated novel, is a thoughtful exploration of love, identity, and the weight of hidden truths.

At its heart is Barrington, or Barry, played with charm by Lennie James. Barry is a 75-year-old businessman, a loving father, grandfather, and husband to Carmel, who has lived his life appearing to be the picture of success.

However, for over five decades, he has secretly been in a romantic relationship with his childhood friend, Morris De La Roux (Ariyon Bakare), complicating his outwardly conventional life.

The story centres on Barry’s personal reckoning. Now in his seventies, he faces the inescapable reality that time is running out, and he must choose between continuing to live a life of concealment or finally embracing his true self with Morris.

Flashbacks reveal the numerous times Barry has promised to leave Carmel for Morris, but each time has failed to follow through, leaving Morris to endure the emotional toll of their secret affair. Despite the repeated disappointments, the connection between the two men remains, their moments together rich with love and tenderness.

While Barry wrestles with his own identity, Carmel has her own burdens to bear. She is forced to confront her past when she returns to Antigua to care for her abusive father, whom she hasn’t seen in 30 years.

These experiences prompt both Barry and Carmel to face hard truths about their marriage and themselves. In London, Barry begins to realise that his life built on lies cannot continue without devastating consequences, while Carmel, in Antigua, confronts painful memories that have shaped her own identity and choices.

The show goes beyond the personal, exploring themes of race, culture, and societal expectations. Barry’s experience as an Antiguan immigrant in London and a Black man navigating the pressures of family, community, and masculinity add deeper layers to the story.

The pervasive homophobia within his social circle, particularly among Carmel’s devout Christian friends, adds further complexity, showing how cultural and religious expectations influence both Barry’s and Morris’s decisions.

Despite the emotional weight of the story, Mr Loverman balances moments of levity with profound introspection. Its brisk, 30-minute episodes pack an emotional punch to the gut without overstaying their welcome, making this a tightly woven, compelling drama about love, identity, and the cost of living a life in secret.