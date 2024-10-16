Belong To announces spooky week of free Halloween events for LGBTQ+ youth

This Halloween, Belong To will be hosting a week of fun and spooky free events specifically organised for LGBTQ+ youth. Running from October 28 to 31, these eerie celebrations are not to be missed!

As Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ youth organisation, Belong To is committed to creating safe spaces where young queer people can gather, meet new friends, and be their true selves. They do so by organising meet-up and support groups, and also through special events organised throughout the year. And what better time to gather LGBTQ+ young folk than during the queerest season of the year?

With a series of events and gatherings to celebrate Samhain together, Belong To is taking over Dublin City Centre for a spooky week of fun. From eerie garden tours to more classic movie nights and parties, all events included in the programme are free and specially curated for LGBTQ+ young people aged 14 to 23.

Here are the events included in Belong To’s programme to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Spooky Samhain Tour of Carnivorous and Mystical Plants

October 29, afternoon

This is a fun tour to explore the myth and magic of plants used during this mystical time, as well as other carnivorous and poisonous plants. Participants will learn all about superstitions, rituals, and stories associated with the plants in this spooky garden tour.

Halloween Movie Night

October 30, evening

Watching a horror film surrounded by friends is one of the best ways to celebrate Halloween, so Belong To is getting the popcorn ready and invites everyone to this one. With some spooky classics in store, prepare for a fright!

Halloween Party

October 31, afternoon

Get your scariest costume ready and celebrate in style at this fabulous Halloween Party. Join other LGBTQ+ young people for some food, music and an opportunity to celebrate the queerest holiday of the year together.

For more information and to attend any of the Halloween events organised by Belong To, register on their website.

All events will be supervised by experienced youth workers at Belong To. Parental consent to attend is required for those under 18 years.