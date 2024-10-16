Man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run of queer Irish journalist Joe Drennan

A man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of 21-year-old student Joe Drennan. A talented journalist and regular GCN contributor, Joe was killed in a hit-and-run incident in October 2023.

The incident took place at around 9.30pm on October 13, 2023, while Joe Drennan, a native of Mountrath in Co. Laois, was waiting at a bus stop on Dublin Road in Castletroy. He died on the scene after being struck by a car, whose driver didn’t stop to offer assistance.

At a hearing taking place on Wednesday, October 16, at Limerick Circuit Court, Kieran Fogarty (20), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, pleaded guilty to a total of ten counts in relation to the incident causing Joe Drennan’s death.

The plea includes one count of dangerous driving causing death; two counts of failing to offer assistance to Joe Drennan; two counts of failing to report the fatal collision; one count of driving without insurance; and one count of driving without a licence.

During the hearing, prosecuting barrister John O’Sullivan stated that Fogarty also offered a signed plea of guilt to a “miscellany of offences” regarding three separate cases.

Joe’s family, including his parents Tim and Marguerite, were present in court during the hearing. Judge Colin Daly addressed the Drennan family, expressing his “sympathy” to them for their loss.

The judge remanded Fogarty in custody for sentencing on December 13.

Joe was a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Limerick and a regular contributor to GCN, after having spent several months interning with the organisation. Shortly before his untimely death, he had been appointed editor-in-chief of Limerick Voice and had a promising career ahead of him, committed to giving voice to those most marginalised.

As described by former GCN editor Peter Dunne, “He was confident and focused and completely reliable. He was also incredibly sweet, funny, gracious, and so, so cool.”

Peter added, “You could say his voice being silenced is a loss to the writing community, the queer community, his hometown, but none of those would say enough. It is the world’s loss.”

GCN extends our love to Joe’s family at this time.