Activist Munroe Bergdorf announces her debut book on trans history and equality will be released in 2021

Trans activist and model Munroe Bergdorf will be releasing her debut book next year in which she speaks about growing up in a mixed-race family, transitioning at the age of 24, and her hopes for a better future.

Following a bidding war between eleven publishers, Bergdorf’s book Transitional has been bought as part of a six-figure contract by Bloomsbury and will be released in July 2021. The book explores the human experience through six topics: adolescence, sexuality, gender, relationships, identity and race.

On Twitter, Monroe expressed, “You’ll see a different side to me in this book, maybe you’ll see a different side to yourself too. Huge thank you to my team at Gleam Titles and Diving Bell Group for helping me make this happen!”

Literary agency Gleam Titles also shared their excitement about the upcoming book, “We are so proud to finally announce Transitional the debut book from writer & activist Munroe Bergdorf. Transitional is a powerful guide to how our differences can be harnessed as a tool to heal, build community and construct a better society.”

Equal parts autobiographical and social commentary, Bergdorf’s first book will draw upon her life experience, such as growing up in a mixed-race family and going to an all-boys school when she was a child. She hopes to show that transition is an experience which many go through in different phases of their lives “and that only by recognising this can we understand times of change.”

Speaking with the Guardian, Bergdorf said, “I wanted to drive home the fact that we all transition in one way or another. None of us stays the same. We’re all on a journey, and a transition with regards to gender is just one of many we all experience as human beings.”

Munroe Bergdorf’s debut book will explore the history of gender across the world, including Polynesian, Indian and Native American cultures and traditions recognising more than two genders. Her book further examines modern depictions and discussions around sexuality and gender identities.

Diving Bell, a talent management group representing Bergdorf, wrote on Twitter, “Transitional is an inspiring and intelligent take on how to integrate personal authenticity with the realities of the modern world.”

