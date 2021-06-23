Na Gaeil Aeracha LGBTQ+ GAA launch #MerchWithPride

Na Gaeil Aeracha (The Gay Gaels), who made history late last year as the first ever LGBTQ+ GAA club, today launch their new #MerchWithPride 2021 club kit.

Na Gaeil Aeracha will be celebrating the launch will a zoom evening of special guests, with prizes to be won throughout the night, and the announcement of their new sponsors. you can grab tickets for the launch at Eventbrite here.

Honorary President David Gough and kit designers McKeever Sports will be onhand to fill us in on all the plans the club have for the future. Karl Shannon, Chairperson of Na Gaeil Aeracha said, “We’re really excited to present our kit and merchandise to everyone including supporters and new players. We’re really grateful to have McKeever Teamwear for providing our first official set of jerseys free of charge and we look forward to naming our club sponsor.”

During the announcement of the team’s founding back in November, Geraldine McTavish, Croke Park’s first Diversity and Inclusion Officer noted that far fewer men feel comfortable coming out in the sporting world when compared to their female counterparts.

“I find it very hard to find visible (gay) male role models whereas you have a number of them in the LGFA, for example, who are very vocal and visible. I think it is just a changing culture. That is the GAA’s mission and it is everyone’s responsibility, at every level from clubs upwards, to be their allies,” McTavish said.

Dr Tanya Ni Mhuirthile, an assistant Professor of Law at DCU, added: “If something is said, in a dressing room or on a pitch, we need to empower managers, coaches and referees to say ‘stop that right now!’

“You would stop it if you saw boys picking on girls or someone picking on a racially different kid. It has to stop at the top level but it starts with all those micro-aggressions that must be stopped too.

“They’re the worst. If managers and coaches stop it, then other people in the sport will call it out. That’s only going to happen slowly, and with time, but it does happen when people in leadership roles take the lead and demonstrate what is acceptable. Ideally, you create an environment where no one ever needs to use a complaints procedure.”