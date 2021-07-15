National Library of Ireland to host unmissable LGBTQ+ events over the coming months

For those who want to look back at our queer history, or look forward into possible futures, the National Library of Ireland is running a series of essential LGBTQ+ events over the coming months.

Here’s what to expect:

Living with Pride – Photographs by Christopher Robson

As featured in the latest issue of GCN, this exhibition that opened last month in the National Photographic Archive, Temple Bar, tells story of Ireland’s journey toward LGBTQ+ equality, and the man who captured it on camera.

The exhibition is open Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm at the National Photographic Archive, Meeting House Square, Temple Bar. For more information, to view the exhibition and for the most up-to-date programme of events, visit www.nli.ie.

Look at Me! This is Who We Are! Thursday 29th July, 7pm

A discussion on identity and creative expression across different media, considering LGBTQ+ representation and visibility. Looking at LGBTQ+ presence in literature, performance and art, the panel will offer varied perspectives on representation and imagination.

This is a free online event, you can book your ticket here.

Speakers: Evgeny Shtorn (poet and activist), Joe Caslin (street artist), Trish Brennan (Head of Fine Art @ Crawford/CIT; former Exec. Producer of Alternative Miss Ireland). Moderator: Katherine O’Donnell (School of Philosophy, UCD).

Exploring the Irish Queer Archive Thursday, 12th August 1pm

The Exploring the Irish Queer Archive sessions will explain how to navigate the IQA listings, sign up for a reader’s ticket and book appointments to view materials at the Manuscripts Reading Room. Each session will also showcase some items from the vast contents of the IQA.

Join Jennifer Duffy for this interactive event, which offers insights into the IQA, starts discussions about LGBTQ+ history in Ireland, and empowers researchers and readers of all backgrounds to engage with the IQA.

Queering The Pitch – Notes on activism and archival practice Thursday 26th August, 7pm

This panel brings together speakers who have worked to collect and conserve Irish LGBTQ+ histories. Their work has preserved documentation and ephemera relating to Irish activism and LGBTQ+ communities across the island of Ireland.

Speakers: Orla Egan (Cork LGBT Archive), Richard O’Leary (QUB/Co-ordinator LGBT Heritage Project N.I.) and other guests. Moderator: Elizabeth Kirwan, NLI.

For more information on the events listed, make sure to visit www.nli.ie.