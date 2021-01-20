Nats Getty comes out as trans and non-binary in a powerful statement on the road to self-discovery

Nats Getty has come out as transgender and non-binary, sharing a statement about the journey of self-discovery.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the 28 year-old designer and spouse of YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous said in a statement, “I am transgender, non-binary. I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind or soul. It wasn’t until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inwards and truly reflect on my authentic self.”

Nats Getty is the great-grandchild of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who was named the richest private citizen in the US in 1966. Nats met spouse Gigi Lazzarato, better known as Gigi Gorgeous, in 2017 when they were both models for Nat’s brother Auguts’s fashion line at Paris Fashion Week.

Nats and Gigi wed in July 2019 and document much of their life on their YouTube channels.

In the statement, Nats speaks about the physical transition acknowledging that being able to move forward is a privilege.

“So I decided to start my physical transition and get top surgery. This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can’t believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of.

“It’s a privilege that I’m even able to move forward with this when for many it’s an impossible option due to their circumstance,” explaining to followers “it’s not lost on me the many people who are having to navigate this alone and in silence.

“To those on the road to self-discovery please know it can be a long process and there is no need to rush it,” Nats wrote. “Allow yourself the time and space to find who you truly are. This process comes with a lot of highs and lows, some of which can be scary. What I can say, is that the process is truly beautiful and now I feel like I have a new community which I am so excited to embrace.”

Nats said the “physical transition is new, so I’m taking my time to discover my most authentic self and which pronouns best suit me.”

“But for now, I know one thing is for certain I am Nats,” Nats added. “To my trans brothers and sisters and non-binary family: I am here for you, I am here with you, and I love you.”

Gigi shared her support for Nats on Instagram saying “can’t even begin to express how happy, proud and in awe I am of you, Nats.”

Alongside the statement, Gigi published a video on her YouTube channel which documented Nats’ top surgery.

“I’m allowing myself time with my new body to decide what pronouns best suit me,” Nats said in a statement shared in the beginning of the video. “During this time, some people refer to me as she/her and I don’t find it insulting because I am still on my journey of figuring out what pronouns work for me.”