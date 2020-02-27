New play looks at the story of an Irish trans soldier who fought in the American Civil War

The Curious Case of Albert Cashier, a new show by Quintessence Theatre premiering new week, will tell the remarkable true story of an Irish trans soldier who fought in the American Civil War.

Opening in the Droichead Arts Centre in Drogheda, the show tells the story of a young Irishman, Albert Cashier, who enlists with the Union Army in the Civil War in 1862, and becomes a decorated hero. But unknown to his comrades, Private Cashier is waging an internal war all of his own.

Years later, an indiscreet doctor reveals to America that Cashier was actually born Jennie Hodgers in Co Louth. From that day on Albert’s greatest battle truly begins: for identity, selfhood, and truth.

In this new play, the award winning Quintessence Theatre will use their innovative physical ensemble story-telling techniques to create an original dramatisation of the incredible true story of an Irish trans soldier.

Quintessence Theatre always seek to surprise, move and provoke audiences, creating dynamic, innovative, visceral, compassionate story-telling that finds the new in the familiar, and touches on urgent issues at the heart of Irish society here and now.

Following the premiere, there will be an unmissable panel talk organised by Outcomers Drogheda and TENI. This discussion will tackle reactions to the production, its perspectives on the life of Albert as a trans pioneer, along with a short Q&A with the audience.

Hosted by LMFM Radio 11-1 presenter Sinead Brassil, the panel will consist of Aoife Martin (boardmember of TENI), Delroy Mpofu (TENI member and board member of Outcomers Drogheda), Anna Simpson (the director of the show and artistic director of Quintessence Theatre) and Anthony Kinahan (performer, producer of Quintessence Theatre and Chair of Outcomers Drogheda).

To grab tickets for the exciting new show, which previews on Wednesday March 4, before opening on Thursday March 5 and running until Saturday 7, visit the Droichead Arts Centre website here.