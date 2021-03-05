New programme for Ireland's next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders announced

The LGBTI+ Youth Leadership Programme will be run by Foróige in collaboration with BeLonG To and is open to applications from all LGBTQ+ young people. The Programme aims to enable LGBTQ+ young people to develop the skills, inspiration, vision, confidence, and action plans to be effective leaders and to empower LGBTQ+ young people to make a positive difference to their society and their communities through the practice of effective leadership.

Reflecting the importance of the voice of young people in the LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy, the LGBTI+ Youth Forum was central to the development of the Programme which was informed by their views. One of their priorities for this year, was to see LGBTQ+ young leaders be the change-makers in schools, colleges, sports and youth clubs, as well as local communities and families.

Young members of the Forum said:

“I’m really enthusiastic about the leadership programme and excited about the educational benefit and experience, I think it will be very beneficial to LGBTQI youth in Ireland.”

“This exciting programme is a great opportunity for the LGBTI+ leaders of today and tomorrow.”

“This programme gives LGBTI+ Youth something for them that is recognised. It gives us hope for the future to come and for our youth.”

“It’s a proud day for the LGBTI+ community when we are given this opportunity to flourish.”

🏳️‍🌈 Foróige are proud to announce this amazing new programme for young LGBTI+ people in Ireland that we've developed in partnership with our friends in @BeLonG_To and @dcediy. 🟣 Read more and sign up at this link: https://t.co/eQ5moWiJGx#WeAreForóige | #LGBTIyouth pic.twitter.com/dOaz0b3XH0 — Foróige (@Foroige) March 5, 2021

Launching the programme, Minister O’Gorman said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of this LGBTI+ Youth Leadership Programme, supporting LGBTI+ young people to develop their leadership skills and build a better world for their peers. The Programme will harness the passion, drive and idealism of our LGBTI+ young people to lead their communities in creating a better society for all of us. This is a key action of the LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy and I am very proud to invite LGBTI+ young people to apply to take part.”

Moninne Griffith, CEO of BeLonG To Youth Services, said:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Department of Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth, Foróige, and the LGBTI+ Youth Forum to launch the LGBTI+ Youth Leadership Programme.

Young people of today are the next generation of CEOs, politicians, teachers, and leaders. With this initiative, we will empower LGBTI+ young people to harness their leadership skills and become change-makers across Irish society, bringing more diverse voices to decision-making tables. Building strong youth leadership is core to creating a fairer, more inclusive Ireland where LGBTI+ young people feel safe, equal, and valued.”

More details on the LGBTI+ Youth Leadership Programme and how to apply are available with this online registration form.

Closing date for applications: Tuesday, March 23 at 12 noon.