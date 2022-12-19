New incredible queer tracks to add to your winter playlist

If you’re looking for some new queer music (festive or not) to level up your winter playlist, you’re in the right place! Below are some bops released by talented LGBTQ+ artists that are sure to help you round out the year in style.

Jack Panther – ‘WEEKEND AT BERNIES’



First up, New Zealand queer artist Jack Panther is now streaming the highly anticipated music video to his latest single ‘WEEKEND AT BERNIES’. Earlier this year, he released why don’t you come over? including his single ‘SKI LIFT 001’ which Rolling Stone Australia named “one of the most hard-hitting tracks you’ll hear all year”.

Jack describes ‘WEEKEND AT BERNIES’ as “a fun, playful track about the panic moment when a relationship is fizzling out.” He says the song is about having the hard conversations you don’t want to have.

He said, “Honestly I’m really really excited to have ‘WEEKEND AT BERNIES’ out. It’s a song still so fresh to me and probably my strongest track to date. It’s a relief but more importantly, I feel so ready to have this track out. Writing this felt like a breakthrough, the chorus just poured out of me so organically, I think we ended up using parts of my very first vocal take.”

Hyphen Hyphen – ‘Call My Name’



The next must-add bop for your playlist is ‘Call My Name’, a new powerful track from the queer pop rock band, Hyphen Hyphen. The track is an extract of their upcoming album C’est la Vie.

Since releasing their last record, Hyphen Hyphen spent time together during Covid-19 isolation to reset and refocus on their love for songwriting. They said, “When we recorded our previous album, it was all about showing we could be producers. For this one, it was about showing that we are musicians. Everything was recorded live in the studio. We really wanted to get back to the soul of the band.”

During the production of this album, they made the crucial decision to slow down and take their time. The trio took inspiration from 1970s bands and artists including Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen. C’est la Vie comes out on January 20, 2023 and an international tour is scheduled for 2023 as well!

Ocean Tisdall – Boys Don’t Cry



Last month, Irish alt-pop artist Ocean Tisdall dropped his debut four-track EP Boys Don’t Cry with songs confronting eating disorders, mental health, toxic relationships, crying at parties, sexuality, and acceptance.

Speaking about Boys Don’t Cry, he said, ​​”Making this EP has been like therapy for me, it has made me look back at past experiences, pull them to the front of my mind and write songs about them. The first thing I wrote down before writing the EP is that everyone has a story in them and I want this EP to be the first chapter of mine, I really feel like we’ve done just that.”

Ocean grew up in Wicklow and attributes a lot of his inspiration to his mother’s love of country music, her knowledge of pop divas, and being told the only channel he could watch was one that played music videos. Since his emerging on the scene in 2021, the Gen Z artist has crafted a collection of songs rooted in a love of classic songwriting that stems from his upbringing.

This new collection is the perfect addition to your queer playlist. It includes ‘Crying Room’, ‘White Lies’, the EP title track, and the brand new single ‘Vintage Dreams’.

Ariana Grindr



If you’re looking for a new queer festive song to add to your playlist, you can’t miss Ariana Grindr’s single, ‘I Know Who You Did Last Christmas’!

‘I Know Who You Did Last Christmas’ comes from a short film of the same name, which is a festive comedy slasher parody of Scream starring Ariana Grindr herself and Goblins Goblins Goblins. The film was shot by Dean O’Sullivan.

Spotify called Grindr’s last single, ‘Ice Cream Truck’, “a queer necessity,” and this latest song includes unforgettable lyrics like, “Please take me back. Would you do it for a Scooby Snack?”

Grace Gaustad – ‘Moment’



Non-binary singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Grace Gaustand has released their sophomore album PILLBX: whts ur fantasy that doubles up as a video project. Each track is a new ‘episode’ with the record acting as a mind-bending television series.

They are the first singer to release music live on the Metaverse platform ZEPETO and are constantly thinking innovatively about the future of the industry.

Mothé – ‘photobooth’



Another non-binary artist to feature on the list is Mothé, who has had their single ‘photobooth’ remixed by 808 BEACH.

“I spend a lot of time in queer clubs and dancing is a huge part of my life, so it’s very exciting to share that part of myself in a small way through the ‘photobooth’ remix,” Mothé said.

“Dance music is my secret biggest influence, I hope that it reaches long-time partiers and people who are just beginning to feel open to expressing themselves through partying. It’s a lovely world out there and I think this remix makes the whole project a bit more inclusive”

Ethereal Skies presents: TAAHLIAH and Soria at The Racket Space



A slightly different edition to the list, but certainly a very exciting one. If you want to experience your queer music in person, then this is for you. Glasgow-based DJ TAAHLIAH will join Dublin’s Soria in The Racket Space on Thursday, December 22 for an electric queer-run, queer-inclusive party.

Having her Dublin debut, TAAHLIAH is a trans woman doing huge things on a global stage for dance music. Meanwhile, Soria is a DJ known for her trance-infused and genre-bending sets, earning her a reputation for being one of the most vibrant experimental talents on the Irish music scene.

Síomha Mentorship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Í O M H A (@siomhamusic)

For all of those who want to make their own music to add to this list, we have an opportunity for you! Síomha is a musician based in County Clare who has a new year-long mentorship available for 2023. It is open to an emerging artist based in Ireland. Together, she and her creative partner, Martin Atkinson Borrull, will offer guidance and support as well as paid performance opportunities to come on tour as her opening act.

As a queer female artist, Síomha knows how difficult the industry can be for emerging LGBTQ+ musicians, and she strongly believes in changing the current industry landscape that too often favours white male cisgender artists.

Applications are open until December 21, and the selected artist will be notified in January 2023. The application is available here.

That concludes our latest music round-up! For more queer tracks to add to your favourite playlist, check out these empowering artists.