6 new releases from incredible LGBTQ+ musicians to add to your playlist

To all our lovely readers, we’d like to congratulate you all on enduring the driest January in recent memory. To get you ready for the month ahead, we thought you’d be interested in the newest releases from some tremendous queer musicians. Get your AirPods ready, there’s a lot to get through.

‘Ladies’ by Zapho and Chloë Agnew

These two Rathfarnham musicians are a part of Ireland’s “creative supergroup” The X Collective. This is the second release from the group’s members since their debut hit ‘WB’ in April 2021. The values of strength and empowerment are held dearly by this Irish band, and they are also the core of their latest single. ‘Ladies’ is “written by women, for women” by Zapho, whose songwriting is inspired by queer themes and female-led storylines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Agnew (@chloeagnew)



‘Lost Track (of you)’ by Jaime Nanci-Barron

The Times had previously named this Irish musician as the country’s “most defiantly original jazz vocalist.” Having made his start as frontman for Cuckoo Savante, the ensemble soon became an iconic staple in the Irish live music scene. Now that Nanci-Barron is flying solo, ‘Lost Track (of you)’ is one song that’s to be listened to with caution. In a good way, of course; it’s a nostalgic lament that is certain to jerk a tear from any dry eye.

‘WHAT YOU WANTED’ by HOMETIME

If you unfortunately haven’t heard of HOMETIME by now, it’s the passion project of Dublin singer-songwriter Tony Kavanagh. The new single ‘WHAT YOU WANTED’ dropped this past week, with some cracking remix releases to follow. These medleys are the brainchild of the legendary songwriter and DJ Vinny Vero, who’s widely regarded as “a champion of queer music”. HOMETIME’s previous singles ‘GRATITUDE’ and ‘THE SOUND OF HEARTBREAK’ have had chart placements at home and abroad. Listen to the new song below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kavanagh (@hometime_music)



‘OASIS’ by Abe Soare

The 23-year-old Limerick artist Abe Soare has shared their new single ‘Oasis’. According to the singer, the song was written at “a time of stress and anguish” in their life. It deals with the salient themes of depression, low self-esteem and identity confusion. The non-binary musician is influenced by other established professionals in the industry like Emma Langford and Wallis Bird. They were nominated in Hot Press’s “Hot for 2022” issue, and have upcoming gigs in the likes of the Grand Social, Dublin and Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick. Watch the video for ‘Oasis’ here:

Nouveau Genre by Silance

Lesbian artist Silance has just released her new album. The title song ‘Nouveau Genre’ is for those who feel like they’ve been left behind, an LGBTQ+ anthem for all to enjoy. The latest release from the androgynous performer marks a new musical direction and genre. Previously, the singer had combined the mediums of poetry and hip-hop to assert themselves in the international music scene. It’s reported that this new compilation is heavily inspired by EDM and electronica genres. Long-time fans and newcomers alike are looking forward to where this new musical direction takes the Swiss musician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SILANCE (@steph_silance)



‘Can I Go Back To Sleep?’ by Conleth Kane

Last on our list of new releases is this track from an independent Irish artist no stranger to releasing bangers. The song and accompanying music video is a gay love story directed by Kane himself. He has previously performed his songs live on BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Ulster and Cool FM. The song has been rated “an absolute BANGER” by Ian Watkins from BBC Radio Wales. (By the way, we agree).

All the new releases mentioned in this list are available on all major streaming platforms. We’re always in the business of finding you some belters for your playlist, so keep an eye on our website and socials for more recommendations in the future. Whether you’re in need of some tunes for a good wailing cry, or to set the tone for prinks with your girls, we’ve got you covered.