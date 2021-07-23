Watch: Conleth Kane premieres dazzling new music video for Proud - 7th Heaven Remix

In a GCN premiere exclusive, Irish LGBTQ+ artist Conleth Kane delivers a beautiful message of Pride in the new 7th Heaven remix of his single, ‘Proud’.

The release of the stunning new music video comes with the launch of Belfast Pride celebrations and the most recent reopening of nightclubs in the UK.

He has teamed up with world-leading pop producers 7th Heaven, who have worked with some of the biggest names in pop over the past 15 years, to create a shimmering club-ready remix of Conleth’s 2020 anthem ‘Proud’ from his 2020 EP Liberty.

Featuring beautiful slow motion solo shots and killer group routines, the music video, directed by Conleth himself, bursts with colour as he takes us from the studio to the streets accompanied by his dancers, the London LGBTQ+ dance troupe, The Alpha Dancers.

London’s most famous Royal Vauxhall Tavern is the scene for the finale as Conleth and The Alpha Dancers dazzle the audience in rainbow-coloured sequins, matching make-up and even more fabulous choreography.

In a past interview with GCN, Conleth opened up about his journey so far as an artist, the challenges he faced during lockdown and the inspiration behind ‘Proud’:

“‘Proud’ of course is the big one. This song has been on the most incredible journey and I receive messages about it all the time. People say they listen to it when they’re down, some even say it’s their favourite song of all time which I find mind-blowing. It’s incredible. To think that I wrote it in 15 minutes and for it to have effectively turned my songwriting career around is mad.

“I sang it last year at a solo gig during Belfast Pride and the entire room joined in singing with me – it’s up there with my top five life moments.”

Watch the exclusive music video premiere of the ‘Proud 7th Heaven Remix’ by Conleth Kane below before its official release tomorrow morning (June 24).

The single, along with its seven minute club mix, are available now on all major music streaming platforms.