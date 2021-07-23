Watch: Lil Nas X leads steamy prison breakout in new video for Industry Baby

Lil Nas X continues to break the internet (what’s left of it anyway) in the new music video release for his latest single, Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow).

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X posted a hilarious prelude to the video where he takes on multiple roles in a court case scene in which he’s later sentenced to Montero state prison. The clip also features the infamous “satan shoes” being passed around by a very disapproving jury.

saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS! — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 20, 2021

The video starts off with Lil Nas X in his cell polishing his Grammy awards surrounded by twerking cellmates. He then joins more of his cellmates in the showers in a sickening shower dance routine performed totally naked.

After a hot gym yard workout session, we’re introduced to collaborator on the track Jack Harlow where he helps his partner escape the prison through a hole in the wall (open to interpretation!).

The video is packed with references and innuendos delivered in a camp and comic style that Lil Nas X has proved to be a master of – as seen in recent online promos.

Star of Teen Wolf and Arrow, Colton Haynes makes a brief cameo as a prison guard distracted by his duties as he ‘enjoys’ himself while watching the video for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Just yesterday before the release, Lil Nas X shared another letter; this time to his 20 year-old self in which he shares more heartwarming words of advice and praise. Something we could all share in doing for ourselves!

This “one hit wonder” narrative is something Lil Nas X also hits back at in the lyrics of ‘Industry Baby’. In the song’s pre-chorus, he sings:

“And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah”

Since his coming out, it’s no surprise that Lil Nas X likes to keep referring to his queerness in the face of online trolls, often including it explicitly in his songs and Twitter memes. ‘Industry Baby’ holds no exception to this with the line: “I don’t f**k bitches, I’m queer, ha.”

i become 10% gayer every time i read a “we get it you’re gay” comment — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 23, 2021

‘Industry Baby’ will be included on Lil Nas X’s highly-anticipated album titled Montero alongside hit singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Sun Goes Down’. A release date for the album is yet to be announced.