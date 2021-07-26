A series of signs containing QR codes which allowed people to access monologues and poetry by the LINC Drama group in Cork were stolen and vandalised over the weekend.

Created for the Queer Code installation, the signs were placed around Fitzgerald’s Park. The public could scan the QR codes and enjoy “a journey into the lives of characters created by LINC Drama “.

The Cork Beo highlighted a social media post from LINC Drama’s Sonya Matthews which read, “Angry and so very disappointed. But the show will go on, for my cast and the entire city who needs to see their important, inspiring and devastatingly beautiful work.

“I will reprint, reinstall, and keep doing it until my wonderful queer actors who produced fantastic work are honoured in the way they deserve.”

LINC also shared on their social media “While we hope that this type of homophobic vandalism is behind us in Ireland, today at the start of Cork Pride we are once again reminded of the battles that still need to be fought.”

The signs have since been replaced, so visitors can once more enjoy the brilliant installation.

There have been multiple reports of homophobic vandalism in recent months, with Pride flags outside Waterford’s city council offices being repeatedly destroyed, and Pantibar in Dublin being the target of homophobic graffiti.

At the time, GCN’s Managing Editor, Lisa Connell noted: “The graffiti beside Pantibar this morning and the destruction of flags in Waterford in the past week underscore the lived reality that LGBTQ+ folk know all too well; homophobia and transphobia are alive and well in Irish society. It is noteworthy that in a month where queer visibility is celebrated and amplified, we see these anti-LGBTQ+ displays of bigotry and intimidation. These act as a timely reminder of why we must loudly and proudly celebrate Pride.”