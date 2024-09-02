Newry Pride makes triumphant return with first celebration in five years

Newry Pride made a vibrant return in 2024 after a five-year hiatus, bringing the city alive with a parade, live music, and funfair stalls at The Quays at Albert Basin. The event, which took place on Saturday, August 30, featured performances by artists such as SexyTadhg and Problem Patterns, contributing to the festive and creative atmosphere that marked this important celebration.

The absence of Newry Pride since 2019 was due to a combination of challenges, including a lack of funding, limited resources, and the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the 2024 Pride event was revived through a £20,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund and the determined efforts of the LGBTQ+ Women’s Group Newry, who brought the event back to life.

This year’s Pride held special significance, as it took place amid growing concerns over potential legislative changes in Northern Ireland, particularly the ban on puberty blockers. The organisers took to Instagram to express their solidarity with the trans community, stating, “With the recent gut-punch Puberty Blocker ban by the #StormontExecutive, it’s vitally important to stand with our LGBTQ+ comrades as their rights are dismantled and demand a reversal.” This message underscored the event’s role not only as a celebration but also as a platform for advocacy and resistance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PBP Newry (@pbpnewry)

Jenny Deane, the event coordinator for Newry Pride and a key figure within the LGBTQ+ Newry Women’s Group, reflected on the significance of the event’s return. She described the absence of Pride as a “loss” for the local LGBTQ+ community, emphasising how the event provides more than just a day of festivities.

“There are people from rural communities who don’t have opportunities to meet other LGBT people and have a day out where they can mingle, chat, and make friendships,” Deane explained.

The return of Newry Pride in 2024 was a powerful reminder of the importance of community, visibility, and solidarity, especially in times of political and social uncertainty.