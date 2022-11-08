Newstalk releases podcast series investigating the murder of Charles Self

The popular podcast series, Newstalk’s Inside the Crime, is back to investigate the murder of Charles Self.

After an incredibly successful first season, Inside the Crime – The Whelan Family Story, the true-crime podcast series hosted by Newstalk’s Court Correspondent, Frank Greaney, returns for a second series. This season, Inside the Crime – The Charles Self Murder, investigates the unsolved murder of the young gay RTÉ set designer.

Charles Self was killed in Dublin in 1982. Forty years later, the person responsible for his death remains a mystery.

Known for his vivid style and sense of humour, Charles Self was a proud openly gay 32 year-old man working on the infamous Late Late Show. His body was discovered in his South Dublin home on January 21, 1982, and his death was shocking to the queer community, and to this day remains a mystery. The person responsible has never been identified, and many questions remain. Did he know his attacker? Was this a homophobic attack or a home robbery that escalated? Most importantly, why has his murder remained unsolved?

Homosexuality was classified as a crime in Ireland in the 1980s, and being open about one’s queer identity was dangerous. It was a difficult time, and gay men in Dublin were regularly being prosecuted. Two others were murdered in 1982 including John Roche and Declan Flynn. These tragedies were hugely influential in sparking the Irish LGBTQ+ rights movement.

True crime podcast – Inside the Crime: The Charles Self Murder – is out now. Charles was a talented RTÉ set designer who was brutally killed in his South Dublin home in 1982.@FrankGreaney investigates his murder. — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) November 8, 2022

The first episode of Inside the Crime – The Charles Self Murder, ‘Who was Charles Self?’, was released today, November 8, and it begins with an interview between the host, Frank Greaney, and Charles Self’s good friend, Bill Maher. Frank also interviews Charles’ friend, Christine Falls, and RTÉ colleague, Alan Farquharson. Together they discuss their relationships with the victim, their last memories of him, and how they reacted to the news that their dear friend had been killed.

This second season of the podcast will pour over the evidence and interview more people who knew Charles as well as the Gardaí cold case team to explore the sequence of events on the night of his death and follow the wide-reaching impact Charles has within Dublin’s LGBTQ+ community. The host, Frank Greaney, said, “What happened to Charles Self was truly horrific. The fact that it remains an unsolved murder makes it even more tragic. Charles’ story was crying out to be told and it was an honour to tell it.”

Regarding the theme of this second season of the show, Newstalk’s Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Inside the Crime back for a second series and privileged to have the opportunity to tell Charles Self’s story. The care and sensitivity that Frank and his team bring to it makes for a compelling and important listen. We look forward to sharing it with our listeners.”

Episode one of Inside the Crime – The Charles Self Murder is available on Newstalk.com/podcasts and all popular podcast platforms. For more information, check out www.newstalk.com/insidethecrime.