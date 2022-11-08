Rebel Wilson announces the birth of first child

On November 7, Rebel Wilson shared the news that her first child, Royce Lillian, was born via surrogate.

The Pitch Perfect and Senior Year star said, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

She continued, “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

The actor’s exciting announcement was met with love from fellow actors such as Pitch Perfect co-stars Brittany Snow.: “Aunt Britt is soooo excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO much Rebs”, and Skylar Astin: “Congrats Mama Rebel!!”, as well as Jojo Rabbit director/co-star Taika Waititi, who said: “yes Rebz, congrats xx”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Earlier this year, Rebel Wilson announced that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and confirmed her relationship with Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on social media.

She shared the news via her Instagram after being approached by reporter Andrew Horney who threatened her with publishing an article he wrote planning to reveal her relationship with Agruma.

“Basically, with the situation, where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry,” she explained. “Some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Rebel Wilson is overjoyed to be starting this new chapter in her life, saying: “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”